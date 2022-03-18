Jacala Mexican Restaurant, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / gdgnjk
-
Firefighters work to contain the blaze at Jacala Mexican Restaurant.
Most of the Current
's most-read food news this week was positive: details about a 10-day crawfish fest and plenty of St. Paddy's Day soirees. Not to mention new locations for L&L Hawaiian Barbecue and SA-born Fuddruckers.
Sadly, though, our most-visited food news story was on the tragic loss of longtime local favorite Jacala Mexican Restaurant, which was gutted in a fire. The iconic Tex-Mex eatery had operated from the same location since its opening 73 years ago.
Read on for more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.