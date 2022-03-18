Jacala Mexican Restaurant, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge Instagram / gdgnjk

Firefighters work to contain the blaze at Jacala Mexican Restaurant.

Most of the's most-read food news this week was positive: details about a 10-day crawfish fest and plenty of St. Paddy's Day soirees. Not to mention new locations for L&L Hawaiian Barbecue and SA-born Fuddruckers.Sadly, though, our most-visited food news story was on the tragic loss of longtime local favorite Jacala Mexican Restaurant, which was gutted in a fire. The iconic Tex-Mex eatery had operated from the same location since its opening 73 years ago.Read on for more.