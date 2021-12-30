Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 30, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Jerusalem Grill location in Northwest San Antonio damaged by overnight fire, closed for repairs 

click image San Antonio first responders were called to fight a fire at Jerusalem Grill late Wednesday night. - SCREENSHOT GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot Google Maps
  • San Antonio first responders were called to fight a fire at Jerusalem Grill late Wednesday night.
First responders were called to Northwest San Antonio's Jerusalem Grill location late Wednesday to battle flames and heavy smoke, TV station KSAT reports.

The fire was reported at around 11 p.m., bringing fire and police crews to the 9200 block of Wurzbach Road, according to KSAT. Authorities said the blaze started in an air conditioning unit and spread into the business' attic space.



The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, according to the station. Fire crews didn't supply a damage estimate.

A representative from the two-store Jerusalem Grill chain told the Current the Wurzbach location is likely to remain closed for a month to undergo repairs. The other Jerusalem Grill is located at 203 N. Loop 1604 West in Stone Oak.

