November 10, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

Jewish Federation of San Antonio to host two family-friendly Hanukkah events this month 

click image Jason Mesches' Lone Star of David tour includes a Nov. 30 stop in San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / JASONMESCHESMUSIC
  • Instagram / jasonmeschesmusic
  • Jason Mesches' Lone Star of David tour includes a Nov. 30 stop in San Antonio.
The Jewish Federation of San Antonio will celebrate Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, with two events at area venues on Nov. 28 and 30.

On Sunday, Nov. 28 — first night of Hanukkah — families with young kiddos can head out to SeaWorld, where a lighting of a menorah will take place just before sundown at 5:30 p.m.



The annual event takes place at SeaWorld’s Bay of Play, and will also feature music, crafts and goodie bags for the kids. Tickets are $47 per person and include entry to the park on Nov. 28 from 1-9 p.m. and entry to the menorah-lighting ceremony.

Two days later, the Jewish Federation of San Antonio’s PJ Library program — a Jewish engagement and literacy program for families with young children — will host a free Hanukkah concert in the courtyard of the Estancia del Norte hotel.

The event includes the lighting of a nine foot Hanukkah menorah and a concert by renowned entertainer Jason Mesches. Mesches is known for high-energy and engaging shows, aiming to create fun and educational music for Jewish families.

The Nov. 30 lighting of the Hanukkah menorah will take place at 6 p.m., though families are encouraged to arrive anytime after 5:30 p.m. with outdoor blankets for comfortable concert viewing. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas to the event, where they will receive a personal gift bag filled with Hanukkah goodies as well as kosher hot chocolate and cookies.

The Estancia del Norte hotel is located at 37 NE Loop 410. Families looking to take part in the free Nov. 30 concert must pre-register at the PJ Library website.

