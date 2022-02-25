Joe Bravo Dies, Ex-ERCOT CEO Testifies: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Lisa M. Dorantes
-
The late Tejano singer Joe Bravo's career spanned six decades.
Judging by the Current
's most-read stories of the week, readers were eager to say goodbye to beloved singer Joe Bravo, local legend whose career spanned the West Side soul sound of the '60s as well as the subsequent Tejano explosion.
Lots of you also read a story about the former head of Texas' electrical grid throwing Gov. Greg Abbott under the bus during court testimony. Last year, Abbott's office said the governor had no hand in setting power prices at their maximum level during Winter Storm Uri, but the former grid chief remembers things differently.
10. Paula Gold-Williams, CEO of San Antonio's CPS Energy, collected $1 million paycheck after departure
9. San Antonio's free Mardi Gras Festival and River Parade takes over the River Walk this weekend
8. Deal could free city of San Antonio from making debt payments on struggling downtown Hyatt
7. San Antonio's new Tech Port Arena lines up dates for Smashing Pumpkins, three other touring acts
6. 5 Texas DAs, including Bexar County's, refuse to comply with Abbott's order on transgender kids
5. Houston couple slain in San Antonio allegedly shot by their own son
4. Rackspace founder’s firm plans restaurant, hotel for historic home near San Antonio College
3. Austin will pay $8 million settlement to San Antonio man critically injured by police at 2020 protest
2. Former chief of Texas' grid says Greg Abbott made the call to keep power prices high during freeze
1. San Antonio singer Joe Bravo, a West Side soul and Tejano legend, has died
