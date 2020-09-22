No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Judge issues order blocking Texas' recently enacted ban on smokable hemp products

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge PEXELS / MIGUEL ARCANJO SADDI
  • Pexels / Miguel Arcanjo Saddi
A Texas judge has blocked the state from enforcing its recent ban on smokable hemp until the resolution of a trial questioning whether the ban is legal.

Last week, Travis County Judge Lora Livingston ruled that four hemp producers who sued the state over its ban showed sufficient cause for her to issue a temporary injunction, Hemp Industry Daily reports.



Under the order, the Texas Department of State Health Services cannot enforce its prohibition of the production, processing, distribution or retail sale of hemp products intended for smoking.

TDSH initiated the ban August 2, and a quartet of hemp companies filed suit days later, questioning the ban's constitutionality and arguing it would cost them millions in sales and the state billions in potential tax revenue.

Livingston's ruling will remain in place until the trial is concluded, according to HID's report. The trial is currently set for February 1.

Texas legalized hemp in 2019 and this summer issued new rules licensing businesses to manufacture and sell hemp products such as oils and edibles. As part of those guidelines, the state enacted a ban on smokable products.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Cannabis News »

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. Texas' top agriculture official says he supports expansion of medical marijuana in the state Read More

  2. House to Vote on Removing Marijuana From Federally Controlled Substances List in September Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation