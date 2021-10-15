Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 15, 2021 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Justice Department will ask U.S. Supreme Court to stop Texas abortion ban 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio protesters take to the streets during a recent march against Texas' abortion ban. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • San Antonio protesters take to the streets during a recent march against Texas' abortion ban.
After a setback in a federal appeals court, the Biden administration will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to put the brakes on Texas' near-complete ban on abortion, the Associated Press reports.

The move by the Biden Justice Department comes after a federal appeals panel in New Orleans issued a 2-1 decision letting the restrictions remain in place for a third time in recent weeks. A court ruling on the law's legality is still forthcoming from that court.



Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley told the AP that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse that appeals court's ruling. However, he didn't say how soon it would do so.

The request to block the law would be the second requested from the high court. Last month, the conservative-dominated body allowed Texas' restrictive law to go into effect after abortion providers requested it to block the measure while its legality play out in court cases.

The Supreme Court didn't rule on the law's constitutionality at that time. 

Texas women have been forced to seek abortion care in other states since the law went into effect at the beginning of September. Some have driven hours through the middle of the night, and some have been as young as 12, according to the AP report.

The law bans abortions at around six weeks, a time before most women are aware they're pregnant. What's more, it offers no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Most Popular

  1. The driver who killed San Antonio cyclist Tito Bradshaw receives 20 days in jail plus probation Read More

  2. CPS Energy wants San Antonio customers to pay $450 million in costs for February's winter freeze Read More

  3. TikTok video of man calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'douchebag' to his face goes viral Read More

  4. U.S. Department of Justice investigating abuse, mistreatment at Texas’ juvenile lockups Read More

  5. San Antonio State Rep. Lyle Larson, increasingly at odds with the GOP, won't seek reelection Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation