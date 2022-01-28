Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022

Kerrville Folk Festival announces partial lineup, opens ticket sales 

The Kerrville Folk Festival, which is once again being held in late May and early June, recently announced a partial lineup for one of the Hill Country's biggest events.
  • Instagram / kerrfolkfest
  • The Kerrville Folk Festival, which is once again being held in late May and early June, recently announced a partial lineup for one of the Hill Country's biggest events.
The legendary Kerrville Folk Festival is back — and back to its regular schedule.

The gathering, which draws fans and acts from around the globe, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and pushed back to fall last year for similar reasons. Now, it's returned to its normal late-spring timeline, this year running May 26-June 12.


The organizers of the 18-day festival have unveiled a partial lineup of performers, including four-time Grammy-nominated artist Darrell Scott, Austin-based group The Deer and fan favorite Michael Martin Murphey of "Wildfire" fame.

Early-bird tickets are on sale at a discounted price of $620 for the full run. Those who miss the early-bird special, which ends Feb. 28, will still be able to buy advance tickets online or at the gate.

The partial lineup includes:

  • Kathleen Edwards
  • Darrell Scott
  • Eliza Gilkyson
  • Michael Martin Murphy
  • David Ramirez
  • Kyshona
  • Ron Artis II
  • The Deer
  • Mikaela Davis
  • The Guthrie Girls
  • Darden Smith
  • Susan Gibson
  • Walt Wilkins

