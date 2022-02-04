Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 04, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Kerrville woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 siege 

By
click to enlarge Insurrectionists tangle with police during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Insurrectionists tangle with police during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A self-described lifestyle coach from Kerrville has pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor for entering the U.S. Capitol amid the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Express-News reports.

On Thursday, Elizabeth Rose Williams pleaded guilty to illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol, according to the daily. Her plea came in exchange for prosecutors dropping four other charges, including a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding.



Authorities accused Williams, 32, and once live-in boyfriend Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, of participating in the pro-Trump mob's attempt last year to stop certification of the presidential election. The pair were picked up on security cameras and Williams also bragged about the breach on social media, according to earlier news reports.

"Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all," Williams reportedly posted on Facebook, according to the report. "This is OUR HOUSE!"

Williams, who's up for sentencing in May, faces a maximum of six months in jail but could receive probation, the Express-News reports. She's free on a personal recognizance bond.

Meanwhile, Bennett — now relocated to his home state of North Carolina — awaits trial on five charges, according to the daily. An advocate of QAnon conspiracy theories, Bennett once operated the now-inaccessible far-right website Battleborn.LIVE.

Dozens of Texans have so far been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, including several from the San Antonio area.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bad Takes: The 7 dumbest things Jordan Peterson said on Joe Rogan's podcast Read More

  2. Some 30,000 in San Antonio without power as winter storm batters city Read More

  3. Plans for swanky revamp of San Antonio Marriott hotel back on track for early 2023 unveiling Read More

  4. Threats from QAnon conspiracists have forced a butterfly sanctuary in the Rio Grande Valley to close Read More

  5. A few hundred in San Antonio still without power as temperatures climb above freezing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation