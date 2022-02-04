Kerrville woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 siege 

click to enlarge
-
Shutterstock
-
Insurrectionists tangle with police during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A self-described lifestyle coach from Kerrville has pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor for entering the U.S. Capitol amid the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Express-News reports
.
On Thursday, Elizabeth Rose Williams pleaded guilty to illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol, according to the daily. Her plea came in exchange for prosecutors dropping four other charges, including a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding.
Authorities accused Williams, 32, and once live-in boyfriend Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, of participating in the pro-Trump mob's attempt last year to stop certification of the presidential election. The pair were picked up on security cameras and Williams also bragged about the breach on social media, according to earlier news reports
.
"Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all," Williams reportedly posted on Facebook, according to the report. "This is OUR HOUSE!"
Williams, who's up for sentencing in May, faces a maximum of six months in jail but could receive probation, the Express-News
reports. She's free on a personal recognizance bond.
Meanwhile, Bennett — now relocated to his home state of North Carolina — awaits trial on five charges, according to the daily. An advocate of QAnon conspiracy theories, Bennett once operated the now-inaccessible far-right website Battleborn.LIVE
.
Dozens of Texans
have so far been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, including several from the San Antonio area.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.