Keto-friendly San Antonio bakery Shake and Bake now serving low-carb, sugar-free pizzas and treats 

Shake and Bake offers Keto-friendly pizzas and sweets in Beacon Hill.
Folks looking to indulge while on a Keto-friendly diet now have another local option.
A new Beacon Hill bakery dubbed Shake and Bake in August began serving cookies, cakes and pizzas that adhere to the diet's eschewing of sugar and carbs, MySA reports
Owner Rudy Ramirez told the news site that customers' eyes “light up” when they ask which of his items fit their diet plan and he responds with "Anything you want.”
He added: "People freak out when they try a strawberry shortcake or a peach cobbler."
Ramirez’s nephew developed the bakery's recipes using monk fruit as a sugar substitute. The inspiration behind them? Before she died of cancer in April, Ramirez’s late wife, Norma Anabel Gonzalez-Ramirez, asked him to improve the way he ate.
"She said, 'One of us has to live for our son. I don't think I'm going to make it, so please change your way of eating,'" Ramirez recounted to MySA.
At the time of her request, Ramirez weighed 351 pounds, he told the news site. Now he's down to 208 pounds and credits the weight loss to cutting back on sweets and carbs.
Shake and Bake, located at 1416 W. Hildebrand Ave., is open Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
