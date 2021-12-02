Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 02, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Keto-friendly San Antonio bakery Shake and Bake now serving low-carb, sugar-free pizzas and treats 

By
click image Shake and Bake offers Keto-friendly pizzas and sweets in Beacon Hill. - INSTAGRAM / SHAKEANDBAKECOMPANY
  • Instagram / shakeandbakecompany
  • Shake and Bake offers Keto-friendly pizzas and sweets in Beacon Hill.
Folks looking to indulge while on a Keto-friendly diet now have another local option.

A new Beacon Hill bakery dubbed Shake and Bake in August began serving cookies, cakes and pizzas that adhere to the diet's eschewing of sugar and carbs, MySA reports.



Owner Rudy Ramirez told the news site that customers' eyes “light up” when they ask which of his items fit their diet plan and he responds with "Anything you want.”

He added: "People freak out when they try a strawberry shortcake or a peach cobbler."

Ramirez’s nephew developed the bakery's recipes using monk fruit as a sugar substitute. The inspiration behind them? Before she died of cancer in April, Ramirez’s late wife, Norma Anabel Gonzalez-Ramirez, asked him to improve the way he ate.

"She said, 'One of us has to live for our son. I don't think I'm going to make it, so please change your way of eating,'" Ramirez recounted to MySA.

At the time of her request, Ramirez weighed 351 pounds, he told the news site. Now he's down to 208 pounds and credits the weight loss to cutting back on sweets and carbs.

Shake and Bake, located at 1416 W. Hildebrand Ave., is open Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Italian staple Guillermo opens new Pearl-area location Read More

  2. Naco Mexican Eatery owners announce opening date for new brick and mortar spot Naco 210 Read More

  3. San Antonio’s SoHill Café reopens after months being shuttered Read More

  4. San Antonio's Künstler Brewing will open second location at Hemisfair next summer Read More

  5. Downtown San Antonio’s Alamo Plaza to gain arcade bar Be Kind & Rewind in the spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation