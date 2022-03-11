Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 11, 2022

Keystone School, Abandoned SAPD Cruiser: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

Check out the Current's most-read articles of the week.

click to enlarge Keystone School, located in the Monte Vista Historic District, was named one of the 10 best high schools in Texas. - FACEBOOK / KEYSTONE SCHOOL
  • Facebook / Keystone School
  • Keystone School, located in the Monte Vista Historic District, was named one of the 10 best high schools in Texas.
Either there are more Keystone School alumni out there than we thought, or lots of San Antonians are looking for a new school for their kids.

How else does one explain why a piece on small private campus Keystone being named one of the best schools in the state ended up being the Current's most-read story of the week?



Wacky crime news also seem to draw in plenty of readers, as evidenced by the numerous clicks on a story about SAPD being skeptical about an officer's story explaining why his patrol vehicle was abandoned on railroad tracks near downtown.

The data also suggests others among you are big music fans. Our interview with rock-guitar scion Wolfgang Van Halen and our remembrance of SA street musician Bongo Joe pulled in big numbers as well.

Check out those stories and more below:

10. San Antonio-area man accused of child sex crime 2 days before starting work at Bexar County Jail

9. Castroville police chief resigns following accusations he repeatedly used N-word during investigation

8. A 204-acre park featuring an 'inclusive' play area coming to San Antonio's North Side this summer

7. San Antonio resident Aaron Sommers builds his own Spider-Verse one costume at a time

6. San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distribution of child porn

5. Will musician Bongo Joe, who entertained downtown San Antonio for 2 decades, be lost to obscurity?

4. Don’t expect Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH to be a retread of his late father’s legendary band

3. San Antonio ISD to host 'critical needs' jobs fair, promises to hire some types of teachers on the spot

2. Investigators doubt San Antonio police officer's story about cruiser found abandoned on train tracks

1. San Antonio private high school ranked as one of the 10 best in Texas

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

