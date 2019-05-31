King of Country George Strait Selling His Former Dominion Mansion, Let's Take a Tour 

May 31, 2019
By San Antonio Current Staff
If you want a peek into the luxury that is George Strait's life, well, you can do one better with a tour of his former hilltop mansion in the Dominion. That's right, you can now own this home in one of San Antonio's most ritzy neighborhoods for $8.9 million. Whether you've got the bank account to seriously purchase the Santa Fe-style home or just like to browse, feast your eyes on King George's former castle.
Listing information and photos of Santa Fe in the Dominion provided by realtor Tamara Strait of Strait Luxury
Lauren Keller
The Santa Fe-style home was designed by acclaimed architect Bill Tull.
Lauren Keller
The estate is spread across a very-secluded 12.2 private acres.
Lauren Keller
Even the surrounding nature is in line with the Southwestern aesthetic.
Lauren Keller
Now, let's head inside, shall we?
Lauren Keller
This flawless space is truly fit for a king.
Lauren Keller
There's no shortage of fireplaces throughout the home. There's 14 throughout the home.
Lauren Keller
The kitchen is plenty room with a massive island for collaborative cooking.
Lauren Keller
All of the appliances are top-notch too.
Lauren Keller
Every room has impeccable detail. Bill Tull definitely put the work in – he relocated to San Antonio for two years while he built this impressive estate.
Lauren Keller
There's plenty of rooms for enjoying company. Can you imagine the parties that were had here?
Lauren Keller
Adobe was imported to construct this breathtaking project.
Lauren Keller
The main part of the home includes three spacious bedrooms.
Lauren Keller
Each of the bedrooms includes special details to differentiate them.
Lauren Keller
There are all four full baths and two half-baths.
Lauren Keller
The master bathroom includes this amazing bathtub – with an even more amazing view.
Lauren Keller
Actually, the views throughout this space are pretty amazing.
Lauren Keller
It's all in the details here.
Lauren Keller
There's another bathtub to relax in.
Lauren Keller
Plenty of wine can be store in this walk-in cellar.
Lauren Keller
This patio is perfect for entertaining.
Lauren Keller
There's just enough space for cooking up a feast.
Lauren Keller
The infinity pool is definitely a selling point (as if the George Strait selling point isn't enough).
Lauren Keller
You'll definitely be able to relax here.
Lauren Keller
This entire space was updated in 2010.
Lauren Keller
There's an outdoor staircase leading from the patio to an upstairs balcony.
Lauren Keller
Imagine walking outside to this view.
Lauren Keller
How many cars you have, there's definitely space for them here.
Lauren Keller
There's still room for plenty of fresh grass despite the Southwestern feel to the home.
Lauren Keller
There's also a basketball court for some fun.
Lauren Keller
There's also a guest home on site.
Lauren Keller
Think of the guest home as a studio – complete with a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchenette and, of course, a fireplace.
Lauren Keller
So, how about that $8.9 million?
Lauren Keller
