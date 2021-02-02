No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 02, 2021 Slideshows » News

King of Country George Strait slashes asking price for his San Antonio estate to $7.5 million 

By San Antonio Current Staff
After sitting on the market for a couple of years, country singer George Strait's estate in the ritzy Dominion neighborhood has been re-listed at $7.5 million, knocking a quarter off its original asking price.

The King of Country's Santa Fe-style home originally went on the sales block in 2018 at $10 million, then the price dropped to $8.9 million in 2019. The latest price cut took place Sunday, the Express-News reports.

Whether or not you actually have the cash to snap up King George's former castle, the 8,000-square-foot hilltop property makes for an impressive online tour.

This home is listed by Tamara Strait with Phyllis Browning Company.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 50
PREV NEXT
1/50
Play Slideshow

Tags: George Strait, stars' homes, country singers' homes, San Antonio homes for sale, San Antonio houses for sale, homes in the Dominion, million dollar homes, Hill Country architecture, Texas architecture, San Antonio architecture, Santa Fe-style homes, dream homes

Additional News Slideshows

