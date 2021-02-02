King of Country George Strait slashes asking price for his San Antonio estate to $7.5 million 

February 02, 2021
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
After sitting on the market for a couple of years, country singer George Strait's estate in the ritzy Dominion neighborhood has been re-listed
at $7.5 million, knocking a quarter off its original asking price.
The King of Country's Santa Fe-style home originally went on the sales block in 2018 at $10 million, then the price dropped to $8.9 million in 2019. The latest price cut took place Sunday, the Express-News
reports.
Whether or not you actually have the cash to snap up King George's former castle, the 8,000-square-foot hilltop property makes for an impressive online tour.
This home is listed by Tamara Strait
with Phyllis Browning Company.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
.