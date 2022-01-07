Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 07, 2022

Korean donut spot Mochinut to open new location in San Antonio's Stone Oak area this Saturday 

By
Mochinut will open a second San Antonio location Jan. 8.
  • Insatrgam / mochinut_sa
  • Mochinut will open a second San Antonio location Jan. 8.
LA-based Mochinut will be slinging fluffy Korean-style doughnuts and battered hot dogs at a second San Antonio location this weekend — this one near the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner Road.

In a Friday afternoon social media post, Mochinut shared plans for a grand opening for the new store, located at 19202 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 111, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. To celebrate, the chain will dole out special deals including buy-one-get-one-free Thai teas.



Mochinut's snack shops have built a fanatical following by serving raspberry, coffee, guava, matcha, banana and ube — or mashed purple yam — versions of their Instagram-worthy doughnuts. Made with glutinous rice flour, the fried treats feature a unique bubbly shape along with a light, crisp exterior and a soft, chewy interior.

The chain also fries up a small menu of Korean corn dogs breaded in potato, crispy ramen and Hot Cheetos, the latter of which have become hot commodities in spice-obsessed San Antonio.

The Alamo City's first Mochinut location, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, opened in September 2021.

