Korean donut spot Mochinut to open new location in San Antonio's Stone Oak area this Saturday 

September 2021

LA-based Mochinut will be slinging fluffy Korean-style doughnuts and battered hot dogs at a second San Antonio location this weekend — this one near the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner Road.In a Friday afternoon social media post, Mochinut shared plans for a grand opening for the new store, located at 19202 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 111, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. To celebrate, the chain will dole out special deals including buy-one-get-one-free Thai teas.Mochinut's snack shops have built a fanatical following by serving raspberry, coffee, guava, matcha, banana and ube — or mashed purple yam — versions of their Instagram-worthy doughnuts. Made with glutinous rice flour, the fried treats feature a unique bubbly shape along with a light, crisp exterior and a soft, chewy interior.The chain also fries up a small menu of Korean corn dogs breaded in potato, crispy ramen and Hot Cheetos, the latter of which have become hot commodities in spice-obsessed San Antonio.The Alamo City's first Mochinut location, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, opened in