Krispy Kreme will give free glazed donuts to folks who donate blood, platelets during national shortage 

Krispy Kreme is giving away dozens of free glazed donuts.
Donating blood during a national shortage is a decent thing to do, but there's nothing wrong adding a sweet incentive to spur folks to action.
To that end, the Krispy Kreme chain is offering a dozen of its glazed donuts for free to anyone who helps rebuild the nation's blood supply from Monday, Jan. 24 to Monday, Jan. 31.
The chain — which doesn’t shy away from reasons to give away
its wares — said winter weather has complicated healthcare providers' efforts to stock up on blood, already at a deficit due to a pandemic-driven drop in drives.
“Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a news release. “We want them to enjoy the doughnuts with our thanks but also share the doughnuts while encouraging others to roll up their sleeves.”
To qualify for a free dozen, folks must show proof that they gave blood during the promotion's run date. Proof of the donation and date can be found on the giver’s donor band or sticker or through the Red Cross’ donor app.
There's a limit of one free dozen per blood donation, and no purchase is required. San Antonio is home to four Krispy Kreme locations. Local blood drives can be found at the American Red Cross website
.
