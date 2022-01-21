Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 21, 2022

Kung Fu Saloon, Mary Lou Davis: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge Kung Fu Saloon is located at 5531 N. Loop 1604 West in the Rim Crossing Entertainment District. - INSTAGRAM / SATXRATED
  • Instagram / satxrated
  • Kung Fu Saloon is located at 5531 N. Loop 1604 West in the Rim Crossing Entertainment District.
The Current's most-read food stories this week was a mixed combo plate of celebrity chef happenings, bar openings and praise for a Texas grocery institution.

Lots of folks were eager to get the dish on Hell's Kitchen finalist Mary Lou Davis' planned pop-up events before her move to California from the Alamo City. Others read up on Kung Fu Saloon, the plus-size bar and arcade that opened here during the week. Still others checked out a story about H-E-B ranking second only to Amazon on a new list of the nation's best grocers.



These and more are linked below in our all-you-can-click buffet.
