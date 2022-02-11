Kura Sushi, Hello Paradise: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge Instagram / helloparadise

Hello Paradise's final day of service is Sunday, Feb. 13.

Given Valentine's Day's fast approach, there was little surprise the's roundup of special meals for the holiday made this week's list of most-read food stories. We're just a little surprised it didn't land on top.Instead, it was surpassed in clicks by news about the opening of a new sushi spot featuring a conveyor belt system and a story on the closure of popular Thai spot Hello Paradise. Guess that doesn't mean romance is dead, just that people sure love sushi and are sad to say goodbye to fun dining spots.Folks were also pumped to read of the openings of a Florida-based biscuit joint and a forthcoming entertainment venue with a full bar, so there's also that.Read on for more.