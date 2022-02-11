Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 11, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Kura Sushi, Hello Paradise: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

By
click to enlarge Hello Paradise's final day of service is Sunday, Feb. 13. - INSTAGRAM / HELLOPARADISE
  • Instagram / helloparadise
  • Hello Paradise's final day of service is Sunday, Feb. 13.
Given Valentine's Day's fast approach, there was little surprise the Current's roundup of special meals for the holiday made this week's list of most-read food stories. We're just a little surprised it didn't land on top.

Instead, it was surpassed in clicks by news about the opening of a new sushi spot featuring a conveyor belt system and a story on the closure of popular Thai spot Hello Paradise. Guess that doesn't mean romance is dead, just that people sure love sushi and are sad to say goodbye to fun dining spots.



Folks were also pumped to read of the openings of a Florida-based biscuit joint and a forthcoming entertainment venue with a full bar, so there's also that.

Read on for more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Kura Sushi, San Antonio’s first and only conveyor-belt sushi bar, will begin serving next week Read More

  2. San Antonio bar and restaurant Hello Paradise closing after little more than a year in business Read More

  3. Anticipated San Antonio Italian restaurants Allora and Arrosta to begin serving this month Read More

  4. Florida-based Maple Street Biscuit Co. to make San Antonio debut with 2 locations Read More

  5. Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone to open San Antonio store near Monte Vista Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation