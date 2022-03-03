Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 03, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

L.A.-based Dave's Hot Chicken will grow Texas footprint with 8 San Antonio-area stores 

By
click image Dave's Hot Chicken opened its Missouri City, Texas in January. - INSTAGRAM / DAVESHOTCHICKEN
  • Instagram / daveshotchicken
  • Dave's Hot Chicken opened its Missouri City, Texas in January.
San Antonians with an affinity for fiery eats will soon have another hot chicken chain to check out. L.A.-based Dave's Hot Chicken announces eight upcoming Alamo City locations, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The chain — which offers a West Coast take on Nashville's iconic, cayenne pepper-loaded hot chicken — currently has Texas stores in Houston, Plano, Dallas, Fort Worth and Missouri City. The new SA stores will bring about 300 jobs to the area, but the company hasn't yet secured locations, SABJ reports.



click image Dave's offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven different spice levels, from no spice to the "reaper" option. - INSTAGRAM / DAVESHOTCHICKEN
  • Instagram / daveshotchicken
  • Dave's offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven different spice levels, from no spice to the "reaper" option.
"Texas is fertile ground for our brand expansion, especially the San Antonio market," Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement supplied to the publication.

Unlike most hot chicken joints, which tend to offer a one-spice-fits-all approach, Dave's offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven varying spice levels, from no spice to its "Reaper" option. The chain also serves sides including mac and cheese, kale slaw and cheese fries.

The company plans to open at least 75 new national locations in 2022, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. French pastry-maker Bakerly will open 300-employee facility in Southeast San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio’s historic Cool Crest Miniature Golf to hold spring reopening this weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio's second P. Terry's Burger Stand now open in Stone Oak Read More

  4. San Antonio's flagship Rosella Coffee, the chain's last freestanding store, has closed Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Whataburger releases Texas Independence Day-themed clothing line Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation