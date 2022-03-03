L.A.-based Dave's Hot Chicken will grow Texas footprint with 8 San Antonio-area stores 

click image
Instagram / daveshotchicken
Dave's Hot Chicken opened its Missouri City, Texas in January.
San Antonians with an affinity for fiery eats will soon have another hot chicken chain to check out. L.A.-based Dave's Hot Chicken announces eight upcoming Alamo City locations, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
The chain — which offers a West Coast take on Nashville's iconic, cayenne pepper-loaded hot chicken — currently has Texas stores in Houston, Plano, Dallas, Fort Worth and Missouri City. The new SA stores will bring about 300 jobs to the area, but the company hasn't yet secured locations, SABJ
Dave's offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven different spice levels, from no spice to the "reaper" option.
"Texas is fertile ground for our brand expansion, especially the San Antonio market," Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement supplied to the publication.
Unlike most hot chicken joints, which tend to offer a one-spice-fits-all approach, Dave's offers chicken tender sandwiches at seven varying spice levels, from no spice to its "Reaper" option. The chain also serves sides including mac and cheese, kale slaw and cheese fries.
The company plans to open at least 75 new national locations in 2022, the San Antonio Business Journal
