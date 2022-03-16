Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 16, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open its second its San Antonio-area store this weekend 

After making its San Antonio debut in 2014, the chain is expanding into New Braunfels.

By
click image L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open at 156 Texas Highway 46 in New Braunfels this weekend. - FACEBOOK / L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE - NEW BRAUNFELS
  • Facebook / L&L Hawaiian Barbecue - New Braunfels
  • L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open at 156 Texas Highway 46 in New Braunfels this weekend.
Honolulu-based L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will hold a grand opening for its newest San Antonio-area location this weekend, doling out frosty Dole whips and burgers with a ramen “bun.”

The Saturday, March 19 christening for the chain's New Braunfels store will include live music from Jeff Schmidt, a show by Hiti Mahana Hula Dancers and a Koaloha Ukulele performance. The restaurant, located at 156 Texas Highway 46 #200, also will conduct giveaways, including bestowing the first 75 visitors with a free T-shirt.



The party will run 11 a.m.-6 p.m. After that, the spot will operate 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 3:45-8 p.m. daily.

L&L made its San Antonio debut in 2014 with a restaurant at 1302-1 Austin Highway. The chain operates more than 200 outlets across the country, serving Hawaiian specialities such as Spam musubi, loco loco and barbecue chicken bowls.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star Pedro Pascal says San Antonio tacos reign over Austin's Read More

  2. San Antonio Uber Eats customers must pay fuel surcharges starting March 16 Read More

  3. Fiesta San Antonio foodie event Taste of the Republic returns, with new Southtown location Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Whataburger expands clothing line with wedding-focused duds Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Weathered Souls' first Girl Scout Cookie beer will hit H-E-B shelves this month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation