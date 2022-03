L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open its second its San Antonio-area store this weekend 

click image Facebook / L&L Hawaiian Barbecue - New Braunfels

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open at 156 Texas Highway 46 in New Braunfels this weekend.

Honolulu-based L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will hold a grand opening for its newest San Antonio-area location this weekend, doling out frosty Dole whips and burgers with a ramen “bun.”The Saturday, March 19 christening for the chain's New Braunfels store will include live music from Jeff Schmidt, a show by Hiti Mahana Hula Dancers and a Koaloha Ukulele performance. The restaurant, located at 156 Texas Highway 46 #200, also will conduct giveaways, including bestowing the first 75 visitors with a free T-shirt.The party will run 11 a.m.-6 p.m. After that, the spot will operate 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 3:45-8 p.m. daily.L&L made its San Antonio debut in 2014 with a restaurant at 1302-1 Austin Highway. The chain operates more than 200 outlets across the country, serving Hawaiian specialities such as Spam musubi, loco loco and barbecue chicken bowls.