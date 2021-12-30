Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 30, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open second San Antonio-area store, this one in New Braunfels 

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open a new loacation in nearby New Braunfels.
  • Instagram / llhawaiianbbqsa
  • L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open a new loacation in nearby New Braunfels.
Fans of Spam musubi and burgers with a ramen "bun" will soon have a new L&L Hawaiian Barbecue outpost to visit — this one in nearby New Braunfels.

The Honolulu-based chain's San Antonio location shared the news on Instagram this week, saying a New Braunfels satellite will open in late January. The post didn't include an address for the new eatery, but news site MySA reports it will be located near State Highway 46 and Interstate 35.



L&L Hawaiian Barbecue opened its San Antonio restaurant, 1302-1 Austin Highway, in May 2014. The chain operates more than 200 outlets across the country, serving Hawaiian specialities such as Spam musubi, loco loco and barbecue chicken bowls.

