Late Football Star Cedric Benson's Modern Austin Mansion is For Sale 

January 10, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
The home of former University of Texas football star and NFL running back Cedric Benson has been listed for sale. Benson, who was 36 years old when he died in a motorcycle accident last summer, bought the home in 2007. It's currently on the market for $4.5 million. Let's take a tour.
This mansion has Austin written all over it — from the sleek exterior to the trendy decor inside.
The 1.5-acre estate is gated, making for a private home.
The main house makes up more than 6,200 square feet. Just look at this entrance.
The hilltop estate, complete with wide windows, offers views of Pennybacker Bridge, Lake Austin and the downtown skyline.
Minimalist decor is found throughout the home.
Benson purchased the home in 2007, two years after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears.
The floor-to-ceiling windows definitely provide an open feel in the common spaces.
The views are even more amazing from the second floor of the home.
Much of the mansion offers a loft-like feel.
The home's kitchen is breathtaking.
Those marble countertops are definitely a selling point.
While other spaces are inviting for big groups, this TV setup is more personal.
We can't get enough of this view.
There's plenty of space to hang out here.
In total, there are six bedrooms in this beautiful home.
Some bedrooms just have the best views.
Enjoying a relaxing bath at the end of the day is on a whole different level here.
Each bathroom is beautiful in its own unique way. There are 4.5 in total.
Some bedrooms have a more calm mood.
After retiring from the NFL, Benson set up a foundation, NUFCED, to help low-income kids and families.
The mansion includes its own weight room.
It also has a special room that includes an industrial ice machine for post-workout recovery.
The home can accommodate five cars in the garages here.
There's plenty of space to lounge if you're not up for swimming.
Benson played for the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers during his NFL career.
There's also a 400-square-foot guest house on the property.
This pool is too gorgeous for words.
This home is seriously floating above the rest of the 5-1-2.
Benson's family is reportedly ready to sell the home following his death in August 2019.
