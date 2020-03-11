Late Night Restaurants in San Antonio 

click to enlarge Instagram / sugar_alice

Whether you’re gearing up for a late night out or looking to unwind after an evening of adventures, getting a square meal should be part of the plan. These open-late San Antonio restaurants offer a sampling of savory eats and tempting treats without forcing you to resort to the drive-thru.

Beginner

Mi Tierra Café & Bakery

If you haven’t been to Mi Tierra at midnight, have you even lived in San Antonio? The bright, glittering restaurant is always filled with classic Tex-Mex plates, mariachi music and pan dulce. While much of the city shuts down overnight, Mi Tierra remains a lively spot 24/7. 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262, mitierracafe.com.

Luther’s Café

For more than 60 years, Luther’s has been bringing people together over tacos, stacked cheeseburgers and milkshakes. Stop by the midtown restaurant for late night karaoke, LGBTQ-friendly shows or simply to refuel after a busy night. On Fridays and Saturdays, the eatery remains open until 3 a.m. 1503 N. Main Ave., (210) 951-4088, lutherscafe.com.

Lulu’s Bakery & Café

Though Lulu’s is best-known for its three-pound cinnamon roll, the Southern-style diner offers a menu chock full of comfort food including chicken fried steak, omelets, mac and cheese and wings. The best part? Lulu’s is open around the clock. 918 N. Main Ave., (210) 222-9422, lulusbakeryandcafe.com.

Jim’s Restaurants

A late-night dining icon in San Antonio, this diner chain has several locations that stay open 24 hours, but Google first to make sure the one you’re heading to is among them. Regardless of the address, you’ll find a menu with homestyle breakfast plates, lunch and dinner options like burgers and sandwiches, not to mention an assortment of cakes and pies. Multiple locations, jimsrestaurants.com.

Cullum’s Attagirl

Head off those late-night munchies with an order of Nashville hot chicken wings or pimento cheese sandwiches, both of which pair nicely with the house fries and selection from its many craft beers taps. Attagirl’s, located off the North St. Mary’s strip, keeps the good times rolling until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 726 E. Mistletoe Ave., (210) 437-4263, facebook.com/cullumsattagirl.

Instagram / visinedrip

Taqueria Datapoint

It’s always a good time for tacos. Fortunately, both Taqueria Datapoint locations stay open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. That means you can load up on as many gorditas as your heart desires — and your stomach can hold. Don’t forget the mini taquitos, with al pastor, carne asada and tripas among your filling options. Multiple locations.

Pizza Party

Follow Pizza Party’s bright orange exterior to discover oversized, cheese-filled possibilities. The small eatery serves cheese, pepperoni and veggie pizza by the slice, as well as a rotating special from chef John Philpot of Southtown pan-Asian restaurant Hot Joy. On Fridays and Saturdays, the party runs from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. 2334 N. St. Mary’s, pizzapartysa.com.

The DogFather

The DogFather is all about hot dogs and serves up a surprisingly diverse array. Specialties include The Brat — a bratwurst loaded with spicy mustard, horseradish crema and house-pickled sauerkraut — and elote-style dogs topped with crunchy Takis, lime and queso fresco. The eatery stays open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. 6211 San Pedro Ave., (210) 481-4272, facebook.com/thedogfathersa.

Advanced

The Dakota East Side Ice House

This neighborhood bar stays open until midnight, serving ice cold craft beers and hot plates including a rich and hearty macaroni and cheese with a potato chip crust along with tavern-style standbys such as nachos or pizza. If you’re looking to make it extra decadent, top off your mac with brisket, sausage, pretzel chicken or pulled pork. 433 S. Hackberry St., (210) 375-6009, thedakotasa.com.

click to enlarge Instagram / hey.katierae

Francis Bogside

Whether or not you choose to imbibe, it’s never too late for a basket of crispy fried chicken wings or Bavarian pretzels served with mustard and cheese sauce. This modern Irish pub keeps the kitchen open until 1:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and midnight on Friday and Saturday. 803 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 369-9192, francisbogside.com.

Erik’s Tacos

This popular food truck-turned-restaurant is perfect for classic Mexican and Tex-Mex specialties. Cabrito tacos, gorditas and enchiladas are all solid bets. At night, the eatery transforms into a destination with food, music and raspas and often stays open until 4 a.m. 12715 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 590-0994, erickstacos.business.site.

Liberty Bar

If you happen to find yourself in the Southtown area, it might be a good idea to hit up this iconic pink restaurant’s late-night happy hour that runs 10 p.m. to midnight. Despite the name, Liberty Bar’s fare is not standard bar food. Everything from pastas, salads to a build-your-own pizza option let fresh, regional ingredients sing. Be sure to save room for dessert. 1111 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com.