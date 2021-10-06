Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 06, 2021

Late San Antonio art collector Linda Pace's two-story penthouse is on the market for $7.25 million 

By San Antonio Current Staff
The former penthouse of the late art collector and philanthropist Linda Pace — a downtown haven equipped with its own gallery, private elevator and rooftop chill space — hit the market Wednesday for $7.25 million.

Located on the top two floors of Southtown's Camp Street Residences, the penthouse sprawls across 15,000 square feet and includes a pair of kitchens with high-end Miele appliances, six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, according to its listing. There's even 2,000 square feet for art storage.

The rooftop's panoramic views include Chris Park, the nearby green space named for Pace's late son. Amenities in the condo building itself include a full-time concierge, a gym, underground parking and a ground-level gallery and community space, according to listing details.

Pace, who died in 2007 at age 62, developed the condo complex inside a shuttered candy factory.

However, the arts patron is best known as the founder of Artpace San Antonio, a renowned residency program for contemporary artists. She also dreamed up Ruby City, the Sir David Adjaye-designed contemporary art center that opened in 2019. That facility holds her extensive collection.

This home is listed by Michael Reisor with Douglas Eilliman Real Estate.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
