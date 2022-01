Latest pig apprehension on South Side is San Antonio's sixth in three months 

click to enlarge Twitter / SANANTONIOACS

Two large pigs were found roaming the streets of San Antonio's south side last weekend near Military Rd.

Sowprize!

Our Animal Care Officers went out on a call where @SATXPolice was on standby for a request to assist with picking up two portly pigs.



It’s a pig deal; owning a pig within the San Antonio city limits is against the law. This is snout something we take lightly. pic.twitter.com/oNuqss2GCg — Animal Care Services (@SANANTONIOACS) January 12, 2022

Nov. 18, 2021 : A white and pink female pig captured after being seen wandering around a neighborhood near Five Palms Drive and Old Persall Rd.

: A white and pink female pig captured after being seen wandering around a neighborhood near Five Palms Drive and Old Persall Rd. Nov. 21, 2021 : A black female pig wrestled in the 900 block of WW White Road.

: A black female pig wrestled in the 900 block of WW White Road. Dec. 9, 2021 : Two pigs placed under citizen’s arrest south of Pleasanton Rd. and West Harding Blvd.

: Two pigs placed under citizen’s arrest south of Pleasanton Rd. and West Harding Blvd. Jan. 9, 2022: Two oversized swine, one male and one female, were seized in San Antonio’s south side.

Two pigs — one male and one female — were apprehended by good samaritans on San Antonio’s south side last weekend, according to city officials. The latest hog wrangling follows a slew of swine apprehensions in previous months. As reported by MySA , the two pigs were too large and wouldn’t fit in even the largest kennel owned by San Antonio’s Animal Care Services, forcing the ACS to call in the San Antonio Police Department for backup. The hogs were eventually transported from the parking lot of Pronto Pawn Shop to an ACS facility, which is now home to a burgeoning pig family.According to MySA, other recent San Antonio pig apprehensions include:The latest pig pickup is the sixth in only three months. As reported by KENS 5 News , the pigs were reportedly “playful” and “enjoyed being around people, leading ACS program coordinator Katelyn Van Hofwegen to believe they could be escapees from an illegal pig farmer.“They may have been owned,” Van Hofwegen told the TV station. “They were just free roaming in the streets. So, we don’t know where exactly they came from at this time. But, it is illegal to own pigs as a pet in San Antonio.”