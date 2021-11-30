Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 30, 2021

Leading Ladies: Meet five driven women reshaping San Antonio’s food scene 

click to enlarge Meet five women working toward strengthening San Antonio's relationship with food. - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Meet five women working toward strengthening San Antonio's relationship with food.
San Antonio’s food and beverage industry is still largely dominated by men, but the city is also home to female culinary powerhouses who aren’t waiting around to claim their seat at the table.

These five fearless women leaving a mark on the local culinary scene are educated, confident and, maybe most importantly, growing in influence. They have used their dedication and energy to reach the top, develop innovative brands and chair impact-making organizations — sometimes while being the only woman on their team.



