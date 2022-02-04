Lina Khil, Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

click to enlarge
-
YouTube Screen Capture / Gov Greg Abbott
-
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a prime time address that followed Winter Storm Uri.
This week's most-read Current
story was an update on the search for Lina Khil, the three-year-old San Antonio girl who's been missing for more than a month.
Following a tip, Khil's family, volunteers and law enforcement searched Cross Mountain Park in Fredericksburg earlier this week. However, the child wasn't located.
Our other most-read stories include Gov. Greg Abbott backpedaling on his claim the "lights will stay on" ahead of this week's freezing winter weather. His verbal acrobatics came just before 30,000 San Antonians lost power
in outages across the city Thursday. Also moving the meters was a review of Tool's blowout show at the AT&T Center this week.
Read on for these and more of the week's top 10 stories.
10. The reasons for Texas' population boom are more complex than politicians would have you believe
9. Texas elected officials and activists kick off weed decriminalization drive in San Marcos
8. 'Don't Houston My San Antonio': the majority of outsiders buying houses here are from Texas
7. San Antonio scores lackluster rating in annual ranking of world airports
6. In damning report, Texas Guard members call Gov. Greg Abbott's border deployment a disaster
5. Doctors' group asks feds to block San Antonio from giving COVID-relief funds to Texas Biomed
4. During Tool's show at San Antonio's AT&T Center, its songs took on new meaning
3. After guaranteeing the 'lights will stay on,' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backpedals at press conference
2. Bad Takes: The 7 dumbest things Jordan Peterson said on Joe Rogan's podcast
1. Search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil shifted to Hill Country town of Fredericksburg
