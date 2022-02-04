Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 04, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Lina Khil, Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week 

By
click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a prime time address that followed Winter Storm Uri. - YOUTUBE SCREEN CAPTURE / GOV GREG ABBOTT
  • YouTube Screen Capture / Gov Greg Abbott
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a prime time address that followed Winter Storm Uri.
This week's most-read Current story was an update on the search for Lina Khil, the three-year-old San Antonio girl who's been missing for more than a month.

Following a tip, Khil's family, volunteers and law enforcement searched Cross Mountain Park in Fredericksburg earlier this week. However, the child wasn't located.



Our other most-read stories include Gov. Greg Abbott backpedaling on his claim the "lights will stay on" ahead of this week's freezing winter weather. His verbal acrobatics came just before 30,000 San Antonians lost power in outages across the city Thursday. Also moving the meters was a review of Tool's blowout show at the AT&T Center this week.

Read on for these and more of the week's top 10 stories.

10. The reasons for Texas' population boom are more complex than politicians would have you believe

9. Texas elected officials and activists kick off weed decriminalization drive in San Marcos

8. 'Don't Houston My San Antonio': the majority of outsiders buying houses here are from Texas

7. San Antonio scores lackluster rating in annual ranking of world airports

6. In damning report, Texas Guard members call Gov. Greg Abbott's border deployment a disaster

5. Doctors' group asks feds to block San Antonio from giving COVID-relief funds to Texas Biomed

4. During Tool's show at San Antonio's AT&T Center, its songs took on new meaning

3. After guaranteeing the 'lights will stay on,' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backpedals at press conference

2. Bad Takes: The 7 dumbest things Jordan Peterson said on Joe Rogan's podcast

1. Search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil shifted to Hill Country town of Fredericksburg

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bad Takes: The 7 dumbest things Jordan Peterson said on Joe Rogan's podcast Read More

  2. Some 30,000 in San Antonio without power as winter storm batters city Read More

  3. Plans for swanky revamp of San Antonio Marriott hotel back on track for early 2023 unveiling Read More

  4. Kerrville woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 siege Read More

  5. Threats from QAnon conspiracists have forced a butterfly sanctuary in the Rio Grande Valley to close Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation