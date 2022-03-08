Lineup for Texas Hill Country's UTOPiAfest 2022 includes John Scofield, Shovels & Rope, more 

click to enlarge Courtesy of UTOPiAfest

UTOPiafest Thirteen, a music festival held annually at the Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, TX, will feature John Scofield, Shovels & Rope, and Sir Woman among other as part of the festivals October 2022 line-up.

Anam Cara Charlie

2na with Brownout

Erin Ivey

Heartbyrne

Jane Leo

J Brave

John Scofield's Yankee Go Home

Mixer Rogers

Rattlesnake Milk

Sego

Shovels & Rope

Sid Fly

Sinkane

Sir Woman

Suzanne Santo

Swimwear Department The Nth Power

The Watters

Ume

Utopia Players featuring Nikki Glaspie

Victor Wooten

The annual UTOPiAfest music festival will return to the Texas Hill Country this fall with headliners including Grammy-winning jazz guitarist John Scofield, folk-rock duo Shovels & Rope and Austin native Sir Woman.Scheduled for Oct. 13-15, the gathering at the 1,000-acre Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet will also include outdoor activities such as horseback riding, disc golf, yoga and mountain biking tours."UTOPiAfest has always been a place where people can come together to celebrate music and nature in an open, accepting environment," co-founder Travis Sutherland said in a press release. "We're so excited to continue creating a space for all walks of life to come and be whoever they want to be, all while enjoying quality music and the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country."UTOPiAfest's full 2022 lineup includes:UTOPIAfest is a BYOB event and offers free parking and campsites. Tickets are on sale now and range from $15 admission for kids under 12 to $349 for weekend-long VIP passes.