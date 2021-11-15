Little Caesars becomes the latest big food brand to debut 'cheesy' merchandise line 

click to enlarge
Little Caesars has debuted a “cheesy, campy collection” of merchandise.
Detroit-based pizza outfit Little Caesars has debuted a “cheesy, campy collection” of merchandise, fresh off the Crazy Bread catwalk.
For the record, “cheesy” and “campy” are their words, not ours.
Little Caesars' new line of merchandise is nearly sold out.
“Our inspiration was, ‘pizza so good you want to wear it,’” Little Caesars chief marketing officer Jeff Klein said in release. “We’re embracing the fact that Little Caesars has no place in high fashion, and that's exactly what people love about the brand.”
The collection — which launched Monday, Nov. 15 — includes a sleeping bag in the shape of a pizza slice, a Crazy Bread lounge set, pizza-shaped earrings, a button-down pizza shirt and slip-on pizza sneakers, just to name a few. There are also holiday-specific pieces, including wrapping paper and Christmas ornaments.
Little Caesars may think their pizza has no place in fashion, but fans seem to disagree. At press time, the entire line had nearly sold out.
The pizza-peddling giant is the latest in a flurry of major food brands to launch a clothing line. Among the most recent are Texas-based brands Lone Star Beer
, Whataburger
and Pizza Hut
.
