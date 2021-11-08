Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 08, 2021

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 100 gecs, Garrett T. Capps, Myke Towers and more 

By
click to enlarge Garrett T. Capps at his album release show for I Love San Antone. - KATELYN EARHART
  • Katelyn Earhart
  • Garrett T. Capps at his album release show for I Love San Antone.
Depending on how old school or boundary pushing they feel, this week is going to be a busy one for Alamo City music fans.

Among the trad-side options, legendary Texas songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard will play his 75th birthday party at a storied dance hall, while one of the premiere Beatles tribute acts will bop into downtown SA. But if you're feeling more sonically adventurous, 100 gecs will ply its "hyperpop" on the St. Mary's Strip, and Starset will set the Aztec Theatre's controls for the heart of the sun.



Keep reading, and make your choices wisely.

Wednesday, November 10

Starset, The Word Alive, All Good Things
Columbus, Ohio’s Starset are an electronic-leaning rock band whose album, Horizons, blends symphonic melodies into an accessible soundscape. Post-hardcore outfit The Word Alive and theatrical rockers All Good Things open the night. $25, 6:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Thursday, November 11

Garrett T. Capps, Fleming Brothers, D.T. Buffkin
Three San Antonio musical stalwarts will take the stage to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Period Modern, a vintage furniture store that’s dabbled in the music game by hosting shows and decorating the Lonesome Rose’s stage for its Lonesome Lounge Sessions. Capps’ vintage-sounding music blends country twang with a smidgen of alt-rock, while the Fleming Brothers and D.T. Buffkin are both adept at surprising audiences. Free, 7 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, November 12

Okey Dokey
As if Motown didn’t already bring plenty of feels on its own, Okey Dokey takes the genre and mashes it up with psychedelic elements. It’s a sound that perfectly matches the band’s trippy visual direction. Reformed after an initial breakup, Okey Dokey continues to create new music with the help of session and touring musicians from other bands, including The Weeks, Wild Child and others. $13.50-$16, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BE

The Fab Four
While the world certainly doesn’t want for tribute acts right now, the Fab Four has established itself as one of the most highly polished and best known. The California-based quartet has been active since 1997, treating audiences to performances that span the Beatles’ whole catalog. The group even won a 2013 Emmy Award for its PBS special The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. $34.50, 8 p.m. Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — EB

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Dalton Domino
Revered Texas singer-songwriter-iconoclast Hubbard is celebrating his 75th birthday by performing at what’s been billed as the the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas. A go-to songwriter for performers including Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams and Jerry Jeff Walker, Hubbard has been pivotal in Texas’ outlaw country and Americana scenes, even if his rough-hewn approach has made him more of a cult figure than a household name. Just the same, his latest album Co-Starring’s list of guest appearances, including Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Larkin Poe and the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson suggests just how far his influence has spread. $20, 8 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — Sanford Nowlin

Saturday, November 13

Sue Foley
Canadian-born guitarist and vocalist Sue Foley pays homage to Texas blues on her latest album Pinky’s Blues, which dropped earlier this month. Recorded in San Marcos, the long player is a follow up to 2018’s The Ice Queen, which garnered major buzz in the blues scene and featured guest spots from Jimmie Vaughan and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. Known for her masterful handling of a pink paisley Telecaster, Foley was named Best Guitar Player in the Canada’s 2020 Maple Blues Awards. $20, 9 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — EB

Julieta Venegas
Widely regarded as one of Mexico’s most consistent and understated recording artists, California-born Venegas plays 17 instruments and has won multiple Latin Grammys over a 20-year career that’s spanned a variety of rock and pop sounds en Español. Rolling Stone listed her 2012 release Bueninvento as the 3rd greatest Latin Rock Album of All Time. $35, 6:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — EB

100 gecs
Depending on your affinity for chirpy autotuned vocals, hyper-distorted beats and cartoonish keyboard melodies, you’re probably either one of the people who helped 100 gecs amass millions of online listens to its debut album 1000 gecs or someone who will fucking hate them within 30 seconds of hearing their music. Either way, the duo is considered one of the pioneers of a microgenre dubbed “hyperpop” for its exaggeration of all that’s artificial and excessive about contemporary pop music. Not surprisingly, teen TikTokers have latched onto both the genre and 100 gecs, but so have highbrow critics. The New Yorker celebrated the duo’s debut as “an impressively precise maximalist exercise with no rules,” and Pitchfork named the pair to its recent list of 25 Artists Shaping the Future of Music. Pick your side now. $23, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — SN

Sunday, November 14

Jimmie Vaughan
The older brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan and a blues guitar legend in his own right, Jimmie Vaughan is perhaps best known as a member of the Fabulous Thunderbirds. But the Austin-based musician has also cut acclaimed solo albums and leant his hard-hitting guitar work to plenty of other artists’ recordings, including Nick Lowe and Gov’t Mule. $35, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — BE

Sunday, November 14

Myke Towers
Newcomer Myke Towers has made made quick a name for himself in the urbano genre thanks to a Bad Bunny collaboration and a triple-platinum debut. You can tell Towers is hungry by the way he released two albums and an EP within the past two years. $46-$247, 8 p.m. Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com. — BE

