Live Music in San Antonio This Week: A Giant Dog, Piñata Protest, The Soul Rebels and more 

A Giant Dog shares with bill with Pinky Ring at the Lonesome Rose Thursday.

San Antonio music hounds have the chance to take in live rock 'n' roll in pretty much all its varieties this week.Whether it's the glam-tinged swagger of A Giant Dog, the Tex-Mex punk of Piñata Protest or the prog-metal vocal stylings of former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate, this is your chance to sway, slam or thrust those devil horns to the sky.And if rock's not your thing, well, we feel a little sorry for you. But there's always the brass-band funk of The Soul Rebels and the mainstream jazz of trumpeter Chris Botti. Dive right in.Lafayette, Louisiana’s Capra walks a fine and furious line between noise rock and metal, which of course makes the band a fine match for San Antonio’s The Grasshopper Lies Heavy. In case you doubted this, Capra singer Crow Lotus lent vocals to a Jesus Lizard cover that Grasshopper released as a single back in April. So, there.Austin’s A Giant Dog is one of those bands that continues to defy the sub-sub-sub-genrefication of rock by playing it straight down the middle. Sure, A Giant Dog performs with a punk intensity, throws in a few nods to glam and has generated lots of indie-rock buzz. But at its heart, the five-piece group, led by dynamic vocalist Sabrina Ellis, is about delivering no-nonsense rock ’n’ roll tunes steeped in just the right amount of dark party vibes. Pinky Ring, an SA outfit with a similar appreciation for right-in-the-kisser rock provides able support.Los Angeles’ Levitation Room puts a modern dreamgaze spin on ’60s psychedelic rock that feels like a pleasant acid trip. Making use of contrasting fuzzy and dreamy guitars, delicate keyboard melodies and soft vocals, the band takes listeners on a soaring journey.Queensryche vocalist-turned-winemaker Geoff Tate is returning to San Antonio on a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his former band’salbum. That release brought the metal outfit to the height of its success as it peaked in the Billboard Top 10. Tate also consistently ranks on music publications’ lists of the top metal vocalists of all time.New York’s “spiky-haired drunk punks” The Casualties keep their sound grimy and street level. The band’s sole original member, singer Jorge Herrera, has kept the dream alive with his passion for early ’80s-era British hardcore punk. Throw in support from San Antonio’s chief purveyors of Tex-Mex punk, Piñata Protest, along with The Perturbed and Shadow Hounds, and you’ve got the makings of slammin’ good time. (And probably a pounding hangover the next day.)From performing with Metallica, Katy Perry and Nas to headlining a TED Conference, The Soul Rebels have done it all. The eight-piece group blends funk, rock, jazz and hip-hop into the New Orleans brass tradition its members grew up on.Chris Botti is a critically acclaimed composer, band leader and trumpeter with four No. 1 jazz albums under his belt. The Portland native has been at the forefront of mainstream jazz since his 2004 release, and he’s shared the stage with Andrea Bocelli, Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga to name a few.