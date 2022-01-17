Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Arc Angels, All Them Witches, Kurt Travis and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / All Them Witches

All Them Witches will play the Piper Tiger on Sunday.

This week, Texas blues-rock supergroup Arc Angels will end a decade-long hiatus with a Texas tour that includes a stop at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre.But that's not the only thing Alamo City music fans have to look forward to. From reggae and R&B to alt-rock and dark psychedelia, local venues are full of intriguing options. Here's a rundown.Acoustic rockers Rain Dogs will the stage at Sancho’s for the venue’s Duo Tuesdays. The pair focus on a singer-songwriter approach that ranges from introspective material inspired by Elliot Smith and to barroom-ready tuneage a la the Rolling Stones.After a decade-long hiatus, Austin blues-rock outfit Arc Angels is reuniting for four Texas shows. The band was originally composed of guitarists and singers Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton along with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s rhythm section. Expect world-class musicianship from this highly anticipated reunion.San Antonio’s Silent Minority are the alt-rock band you’ve been missing since high school. Their angsty lyrics and singalong-ready chord progressions are akin to bands like old-school Fall Out Boy.Formerly the drummer of the South Carolina-based reggae-rock group The Movement, Dread is now behind the mic with a modern take on uplifting reggae. Dread recently collaborated with Rick Haze for hip-hop-influenced songs with an irie vibe.Billed as “An evening with…,” blue-eyed soul man Allen Stone will bring a lengthy set of his classic R&B-inspired tunes to San Antonio. Although he cites influences including Stevie Wonder, The Meters and Marvin Gaye, the singer wants his music to think about the world instead of just getting down. Stone has appeared on American Idol, Conan and Ellen and collaborated with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. His most recent LP Apart dropped in November.Guitarist-vocalist Nick Rattigan is the brains behind Nevada-based Current Joys, which blends post-punk and post-rock with melancholic pop. Rattigan has been hard at work over the past couple of years, having released three full-length albums during that time — no easy feat for any artist.Nashville’s All Them Witches specializes in dark Southern blues rock fused with elements of prog and psychedelia. Live, it’s easy to imagine these guys putting on show that would appeal to stoner rock fans, doom enthusiasts and folks who just can’t get enough early ’70s Pink Floyd.After stints as vocalist for Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds, and other similar-minded outfits, Kurt Travis clearly has experience in a wide range of microgenres whose names include the prefixes and suffixes “post-” and “-core” — or both. His solo work pulls from this sonic palette but focuses more on songwriting that breathes and grooves, favoring emotion over proggy riffs or aggression.