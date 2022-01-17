Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 17, 2022

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Arc Angels, All Them Witches, Kurt Travis and more 

click to enlarge All Them Witches will play the Piper Tiger on Sunday. - COURTESY PHOTO / ALL THEM WITCHES
  • Courtesy Photo / All Them Witches
  • All Them Witches will play the Piper Tiger on Sunday.
This week, Texas blues-rock supergroup Arc Angels will end a decade-long hiatus with a Texas tour that includes a stop at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre.

But that's not the only thing Alamo City music fans have to look forward to. From reggae and R&B to alt-rock and dark psychedelia, local venues are full of intriguing options. Here's a rundown.



Tuesday, January 18

Rain Dogs
Acoustic rockers Rain Dogs will the stage at Sancho’s for the venue’s Duo Tuesdays. The pair focus on a singer-songwriter approach that ranges from introspective material inspired by Elliot Smith and to barroom-ready tuneage a la the Rolling Stones. Free, 7 p.m., Sancho’s Cantina & Cocina, 628 Jackson St., (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Thursday, January 20

Arc Angels
After a decade-long hiatus, Austin blues-rock outfit Arc Angels is reuniting for four Texas shows. The band was originally composed of guitarists and singers Doyle Bramhall II and Charlie Sexton along with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s rhythm section. Expect world-class musicianship from this highly anticipated reunion. $35, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — EB

Friday, January 21

Silent Minority
San Antonio’s Silent Minority are the alt-rock band you’ve been missing since high school. Their angsty lyrics and singalong-ready chord progressions are akin to bands like old-school Fall Out Boy. $10, 8:30 p.m., The Starlighter, 910 Fredericksburg Road, facebook.com/thestarlightersatx. — Brianna Espinoza

Gary Dread
Formerly the drummer of the South Carolina-based reggae-rock group The Movement, Dread is now behind the mic with a modern take on uplifting reggae. Dread recently collaborated with Rick Haze for hip-hop-influenced songs with an irie vibe. $16-$18, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Underground 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — BE

Saturday, January 22

Allen Stone
Billed as “An evening with…,” blue-eyed soul man Allen Stone will bring a lengthy set of his classic R&B-inspired tunes to San Antonio. Although he cites influences including Stevie Wonder, The Meters and Marvin Gaye, the singer wants his music to think about the world instead of just getting down. Stone has appeared on American Idol, Conan and Ellen and collaborated with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. His most recent LP Apart dropped in November. $28-$188, 8 p.m., Aztec Theater, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MM

Current Joys
Guitarist-vocalist Nick Rattigan is the brains behind Nevada-based Current Joys, which blends post-punk and post-rock with melancholic pop. Rattigan has been hard at work over the past couple of years, having released three full-length albums during that time — no easy feat for any artist. $25, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3822, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter. — EB

Sunday, January 23

All Them Witches
Nashville’s All Them Witches specializes in dark Southern blues rock fused with elements of prog and psychedelia. Live, it’s easy to imagine these guys putting on show that would appeal to stoner rock fans, doom enthusiasts and folks who just can’t get enough early ’70s Pink Floyd. $17, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — EB

Tuesday, January 25

Kurt Travis
After stints as vocalist for Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds, and other similar-minded outfits, Kurt Travis clearly has experience in a wide range of microgenres whose names include the prefixes and suffixes “post-” and “-core” — or both. His solo work pulls from this sonic palette but focuses more on songwriting that breathes and grooves, favoring emotion over proggy riffs or aggression. $17-$19, 6 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — MM

