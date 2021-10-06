Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 06, 2021 Music » Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Email
Print
Share

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Big Freedia, Band of Horses, Wavves and more 

By
click to enlarge Wavves makes a triumphant return to SA with a Sunday show at the Paper Tiger. - COURTESY PHOTO / WAVVES
  • Courtesy Photo / Wavves
  • Wavves makes a triumphant return to SA with a Sunday show at the Paper Tiger.
We get that you might have a weekday bedtime, but this may be one of those weeks where you throw it to the wayside

Big Freedia, the "Queen of Bounce," will set the Paper Tiger in motion on Wednesday. Sweetening the pot for the always-entertaining rapper's show is support from two San Antonio-tied acts, Gilbert Votion and Chris Conde.



But if you insist on waiting until the weekend to get your live music party on, you've got plenty of options. Among other choices, you can rock out with Band of Horses at the Aztec, go honky tonkin' with Aaron Watson at Gruene Hall or shake your mane with former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach at the Rock Box.

Wednesday, October 6

Big Freedia, Gilbert Votion, Chris Conde
Big Freedia’s shows have an infectious recipe: a dash of sparkles, a jar full of New Orleans bounce music and a whole lot of “big dick energy.” There’s nothing she hasn’t done, from writing a book and having a reality TV show to trying to break the Guinness World Record for most people twerking at once and leaving a mark on the hip-hop genre. Strong support comes from local artists Gilbert Votion and Chris Conde. $22-$25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Thursday, October 7

Elefante, Inspector
Mexico is making its way to the Aztec as south-of-the-border bands Elefante and Inspector bring their own takes on alt-rock. Elefante takes a direct approach to the genre, packing their songs with a lot of emotion. Meanwhile, Inspector take a path less traveled, giving their pop rock a dusting of ska and reggae. $49, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Friday, October 8

Band of Horses
After starting out as just another Seattle indie-rock band signed to Sub Pop Records, Band of Horses eventually came into their own, expanding both their lineup and their sound. Fifteen years after its release, the band’s song “The Funeral” continues to pop up in TV shows and movies, most notably How I Met Your Mother. $30-$77, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — BE

Monophonics
Hailing from San Francisco — a land where the unexplored is explored — come Monophonics, who describe themselves as “psychedelic soul.” The band’s choice of descriptor suggests instrumental focus, and that aspect of their sound is highlighted on It’s Only Us (Instrumentals), released this year. But the band is fronted by vocalist Kelly Finnigan, so don’t expect an all-instrumental performance: It’s Only Us was released in 2020, vocals and all. Do expect a full horn section, however. $15-$36, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

Aaron Watson
After spending the better part of two decades on the road, country singer-songwriter Aaron Watson knows what he’s doing. He was rewarded with a No. 1 album for 2015’s The Underdog, and he followed that with the hit 2017 single “Outta Style.” Watson is firmly in the traditionalist camp, citing influences including George Jones, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. $55, 9:30 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — MM

Saturday, October 9

Sebastian Bach
Once upon a time — the late ’80s, to be exact — there was a debut LP from a band of handsome bad boys called Skid Row. They named the record Skid Row, and it was popular. Like, real popular. The power ballads were smash hits and played well on the Bon Jovi tour the band opened. So, Skid Row did the obvious thing when faced with success and put out a crazy, heavy follow-up without much commercial appeal. They even hired Pantera to open the ensuing tour. That second album, Slave to the Grind, is an uncompromising post-hair metal classic and ended up being the first No. 1 album of the SoundScan era. Now Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach — a solo artist three decades later — is performing the entire thing, live, as part of a 30th anniversary tribute. He recently explained, in his inimitable way, that the first album is beloved by the ladies and the second by the bros. There you have it, ladies and germs. $26, 7 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/therockboxsatx. — MM

Wavves
Nathan Williams, the singer-songwriter behind Wavves, is no stranger to San Antonio’s indie rock scene, so expect a triumphant return as his band takes the stage at Paper Tiger. The act’s album Hideaway marks a return to straightforward rock and to Fat Possum, the label that produced Wavves’ ’09 self-titled debut album and the lo-fi indie staple King of the Beach. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — EB

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Live Music in San Antonio This Week »

Trending

San Antonio biergartens — both old and new — provide the ideal place to celebrate Oktoberfest
Photographer and filmmaker Bill Daniel assembles exhibition exploring America’s railroad culture
Criminal justice group pushing for ballot initiative to decriminalize pot possession in San Marcos
Marijuana arrests fell by more than 1/3 last year amid COVID-19 and progress on legalization
Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Phoebe Bridgers raising money for Texas abortion funds with cover of Bo Burnham's 'That Funny Feeling' Read More

  2. New Kids on the Block to Rick Roll San Antonio with nostalgic Mixtape Tour in 2022 Read More

  3. Billie Eilish says she almost dropped from Austin City Limits Festival over Texas abortion ban Read More

  4. Guitarist John Scofield, a headliner at San Antonio's Jazz’SAlive, reflects on a life in music Read More

  5. Ahead of Tuesday show in San Antonio, European rockers Volbeat are glad to be back on the road Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation