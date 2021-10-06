Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Big Freedia, Band of Horses, Wavves and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Wavves

Wavves makes a triumphant return to SA with a Sunday show at the Paper Tiger.

We get that you might have a weekday bedtime, but this may be one of those weeks where you throw it to the waysideBig Freedia, the "Queen of Bounce," will set the Paper Tiger in motion on Wednesday. Sweetening the pot for the always-entertaining rapper's show is support from two San Antonio-tied acts, Gilbert Votion and Chris Conde.But if you insist on waiting until the weekend to get your live music party on, you've got plenty of options. Among other choices, you can rock out with Band of Horses at the Aztec, go honky tonkin' with Aaron Watson at Gruene Hall or shake your mane with former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach at the Rock Box.Big Freedia’s shows have an infectious recipe: a dash of sparkles, a jar full of New Orleans bounce music and a whole lot of “big dick energy.” There’s nothing she hasn’t done, from writing a book and having a reality TV show to trying to break the Guinness World Record for most people twerking at once and leaving a mark on the hip-hop genre. Strong support comes from local artists Gilbert Votion and Chris Conde.Mexico is making its way to the Aztec as south-of-the-border bands Elefante and Inspector bring their own takes on alt-rock. Elefante takes a direct approach to the genre, packing their songs with a lot of emotion. Meanwhile, Inspector take a path less traveled, giving their pop rock a dusting of ska and reggae.After starting out as just another Seattle indie-rock band signed to Sub Pop Records, Band of Horses eventually came into their own, expanding both their lineup and their sound. Fifteen years after its release, the band’s song “The Funeral” continues to pop up in TV shows and movies, most notably How I Met Your Mother.Hailing from San Francisco — a land where the unexplored is explored — come Monophonics, who describe themselves as “psychedelic soul.” The band’s choice of descriptor suggests instrumental focus, and that aspect of their sound is highlighted on It’s Only Us (Instrumentals), released this year. But the band is fronted by vocalist Kelly Finnigan, so don’t expect an all-instrumental performance: It’s Only Us was released in 2020, vocals and all. Do expect a full horn section, however.After spending the better part of two decades on the road, country singer-songwriter Aaron Watson knows what he’s doing. He was rewarded with a No. 1 album for 2015’s The Underdog, and he followed that with the hit 2017 single “Outta Style.” Watson is firmly in the traditionalist camp, citing influences including George Jones, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.Once upon a time — the late ’80s, to be exact — there was a debut LP from a band of handsome bad boys called Skid Row. They named the record Skid Row, and it was popular. Like, real popular. The power ballads were smash hits and played well on the Bon Jovi tour the band opened. So, Skid Row did the obvious thing when faced with success and put out a crazy, heavy follow-up without much commercial appeal. They even hired Pantera to open the ensuing tour. That second album,, is an uncompromising post-hair metal classic and ended up being the first No. 1 album of the SoundScan era. Now Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach — a solo artist three decades later — is performing the entire thing, live, as part of a 30th anniversary tribute. He recently explained, in his inimitable way, that the first album is beloved by the ladies and the second by the bros. There you have it, ladies and germs.Nathan Williams, the singer-songwriter behind Wavves, is no stranger to San Antonio’s indie rock scene, so expect a triumphant return as his band takes the stage at Paper Tiger. The act’s albummarks a return to straightforward rock and to Fat Possum, the label that produced Wavves’ ’09 self-titled debut album and the lo-fi indie staple