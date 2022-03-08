Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Bob Dylan, Glassjaw, TWRP and more 

click to enlarge Facebook / Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is still touring behind his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Iconoclastic Americana legend Bob Dylan will roll into San Antonio for a pair of shows at the Majestic Theatre.

However, those aren't the only dates for Alamo City music fans to pencil in on their calendars. From a Mexico-based rapper to an influential post-hardcore group to an oddball electronica ensemble, plenty of interesting acts are headed our way.

Wednesday, March 5



Seth Walker

At various times, Seth Walker has lived in Austin, Nashville and New Orleans, which explains a lot. He seems to have absorbed a bit of each of these well-known music locales into his sound, rooted in electric blues and Americana. Walker's 2009 LP Leap Of Faith is his most successful to date, though the name of his most recent, 2019's Are You Open?, took on a whole new meaning around March 2020. $15-$69, 7 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Thursday, March 10

Glassjaw

Regarded as one of the most influential bands in the post-hardcore genre, Glassjaw will celebrate 20 years as a band on this tour by playing its first two albums in their entirety. Sounds like the makings of must-see show for diehard fans. $45, 8 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1123 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter. — Enrique Bonilla

Friday, March 11

TWRP

TWRP's name, pronounced "twerp" is an acronym for Tupper Ware Remix Party. Which seems as good a name as any for an ensemble whose presentation appears to be a heretofore unknown mix of Devo and GWAR. For certain musical mutants, that info alone may be a sufficient lure. For the reluctant, the music itself includes elements of funk, electronic, vaporwave and related genres. TWRP even appeared on Conan backing up Ninja Sex Party. That's what the kids call a resume. 7 p.m., $20-$85, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Santa Fe Klan

Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan frequently rhymes about that "turnt up" life within his songs, "Edgar cut" and all. His true south-of-the-border origins really shine when the chain-clad rapper slows down the pace in his songs and adds a Mexican flair. $307-$1,033, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztecheatre.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Saturday, March 12

Grandson

Grandson is the pseudonym of Canadian American artist Jordan Benjamin, who's toured the globe earning hundreds of millions of streams with a sound that's covered alt-rock, alternative hip-hop and EDM, often with politically charged lyrics. Queens, New York-based Oxymorrons open the show. $22, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's Street, papertigersatx.com. — EB

Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14

Bob Dylan

Though he's now 80 years old, legendary troubadour Bob Dylan shows exactly zero signs of slowing down. He dropped his 39th album, the acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways, in the middle of the pandemic but wasted no time going on the road to support it. While musicians half his age are content to crank out the hits, Dylan has been playing eight of ten tracks on the record every night on this tour. If you admire artists who continue to grow, Dylan is just that. However, if you expect him to croak out his classics just like they sounded on the albums, you're setting yourself up for disappointment. Dylan has never been an audience pleaser, going all the way back to his legendary 1965 gig at Newport Folk Festival, when he debuted a new, electric sound. $59.50-$375, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — MM

