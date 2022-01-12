Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 12, 2022 Music » Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Email
Print
Share

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Duel, Marcia Ball, Dylan Wheeler and more 

By
click to enlarge Marcia Ball will stop at Jazz, TX on Thuursday. - COURTESY PHOTO / MARCIA BALL
  • Courtesy Photo / Marcia Ball
  • Marcia Ball will stop at Jazz, TX on Thuursday.
There's been no shortage of concert cancelations over recent weeks, but those left on the books at San Antonio venues are strong contenders indeed.

Local music fans willing to a brave a night out have options ranging from polkameister Terry Cavanaugh to boogie-woogie queen Marcia Ball to cut-above tribute act Iron Maidens. Needless to say, it bears checking with the venue beforehand just to make sure none of these get rescheduled at the last minute.



Wednesday, January 12

Terry Cavanaugh and Alpine Express
Disney World may cost a damn fortune, but it keeps selling tickets because it offers a high-quality product. So, it stands to reason that a performer like Terry Cavanaugh, with five years of Disney World experience, will provide a quality Oktoberfest-themed show. Cavanaugh, who formed Alpine Express after his time at Disney ended, describes his performances as “high-wattage entertainment” and aims for audience involvement. Prost! Free, 5:30 p.m., Krause’s Cafe, 148 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2807, krausescafe.com. — Mike McMahan

Thursday, January 13

Marcia Ball
With more 50 years of recording and performance under her belt, count on Austin blues and boogie queen Marcia Ball to put on a spirited live show. Her exceptional voice and piano skills earned her the 2018 Texas State musician of the year award. The intimate environment of Jazz, TX seems perfectly suited for a night of her rockin’ blues with swampy zydeco touches. $20, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, Suite 6001, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Duel
Hailing from Austin, Duel capture all the dark, psychedelic underbelly of ’70s rock. Featuring ex-members of another ’70s-influenced band, Scorpion Child, this project seems perfectly suited to unlock the stoner in any fan of hard-hitting guitar rock. $10, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, January 14

Dylan Wheeler
Wheeler delivers a country rasp backed with wailing guitars reminiscent of 2000-era rock — but with a Southern flair, of course. But the guitars aren’t the only thing edgy in this native Texan’s tunes. He loves to use cuss words in his song titles. Woo. $15-$18, 8:30 p.m., John T. Floore’s Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — BE

Iron Maidens
With a name that’s all about truth in advertising, the Iron Maidens are — you guessed it — an all-woman Iron Maiden tribute act. Don’t be fooled by vocalist Kirsten Rosenberg’s stage name “Bruce Chickinson” or the rest of the band’s similarly jokey monikers. These bad-ass musicians, who last year celebrated 20 years as a band, may have a sense of humor about their schtick, but they’re troopers when it’s time to up the irons. $25-$150, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — MM

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Live Music in San Antonio This Week »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Burke Shelley, frontman for San Antonio-beloved metal pioneers Budgie, has died at age 71 Read More

  2. Ahead of his Tobin Center show, singer-songwriter Joshua Radin talks about connections that matter Read More

  3. Artists from San Antonio and beyond dropped bold new albums in 2021. Here are our faves. Read More

  4. Everyone is missing the point in the argument about why physical media matters to music Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Pink Martini, MC2 and the Soul, Worst Party Ever and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation