Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Duel, Marcia Ball, Dylan Wheeler and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Marcia Ball

Marcia Ball will stop at Jazz, TX on Thuursday.

There's been no shortage of concert cancelations over recent weeks, but those left on the books at San Antonio venues are strong contenders indeed.Local music fans willing to a brave a night out have options ranging from polkameister Terry Cavanaugh to boogie-woogie queen Marcia Ball to cut-above tribute act Iron Maidens. Needless to say, it bears checking with the venue beforehand just to make sure none of these get rescheduled at the last minute.Disney World may cost a damn fortune, but it keeps selling tickets because it offers a high-quality product. So, it stands to reason that a performer like Terry Cavanaugh, with five years of Disney World experience, will provide a quality Oktoberfest-themed show. Cavanaugh, who formed Alpine Express after his time at Disney ended, describes his performances as “high-wattage entertainment” and aims for audience involvement. Prost!With more 50 years of recording and performance under her belt, count on Austin blues and boogie queen Marcia Ball to put on a spirited live show. Her exceptional voice and piano skills earned her the 2018 Texas State musician of the year award. The intimate environment of Jazz, TX seems perfectly suited for a night of her rockin’ blues with swampy zydeco touches.Hailing from Austin, Duel capture all the dark, psychedelic underbelly of ’70s rock. Featuring ex-members of another ’70s-influenced band, Scorpion Child, this project seems perfectly suited to unlock the stoner in any fan of hard-hitting guitar rock.Wheeler delivers a country rasp backed with wailing guitars reminiscent of 2000-era rock — but with a Southern flair, of course. But the guitars aren’t the only thing edgy in this native Texan’s tunes. He loves to use cuss words in his song titles. Woo.With a name that’s all about truth in advertising, the Iron Maidens are — you guessed it — an all-woman Iron Maiden tribute act. Don’t be fooled by vocalist Kirsten Rosenberg’s stage name “Bruce Chickinson” or the rest of the band’s similarly jokey monikers. These bad-ass musicians, who last year celebrated 20 years as a band, may have a sense of humor about their schtick, but they’re troopers when it’s time to up the irons.