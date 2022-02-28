Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Gary Numan, Sevendust, Hippie Sabotage and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Sevendust

Sevendust is touring behind its 2020 release Blood & Stone.

San Antonio has a jam-packed music schedule this week — pun intended.Whether your tastes run to quirky pop, party rock with an international flair, nu-metal, electronica or the Beatles, local venues have an option likely to satisfy. Hell, why not fit in a little of everything?It can be interesting to see bands that once had songs filled with stage dive-worthy bangers tone it down for a more “mature” sound. To that end, Knuckle Puck left its pop-punk roots in the mid-2010s to focus on a more accessible approach to songwriting. Fellow pop-rock acts Broadside and The Home Team kick off the show.Though the Gin Blossoms already played its debut albumin its entirety during its last SA appearance, this tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of that LP, so expect the boys to give it one more full performance. Everyone knows the alt-rockers’ hit “Hey Jealousy,” but album opener “Lost Horizons” is one of those tunes that coulda shoulda been a smash. Hearing it live may be worth the price of admission. Openers the Last Bandoleros will debut their new trio configuration.Happy vintage sounds exude from Paul Cherry’s being like he was born in the wrong era. Who knows, maybe he even exited the womb as a quirky-looking man with a mustache and a penchant for crafting clever indie pop with a ’70s flair.Led by vocalist-guitarist Igor Yuzov, Red Elvises have staked out a unique musical profile by combining traditional Russian sounds, a party atmosphere and an excess of disco style. Working the road tirelessly since the mid-’90s, the mostly Russian American group continues to draw fans thanks to a border-transcending energy and oddball songs like “I Want My Honda Back.”Numan’s late-’70s work with Tubeway Army broke ground by combining synthesizers with harder-edged guitar rock. As a solo artist, he scored a megahit with “Cars” and released a string of albums that combined synthetic sounds with clever hooks and a deadpan delivery. Decades later, he’s still making electronic music that sounds like it could be equally at home on an action movie soundtrack or on a new Nine Inch Nails album.Saskatchewan songwriter Andy Shauf will take the Paper Tiger stage for a night of mellow, baroque pop. He is currently touring behind his seventh studio album,. Fellow ANTI- Records act Yves Jarvis opens the show with his brand of folk pop.San Antonio’s Ezekiel Duran is bringing his vintage-style crooning to the oldest honky-tonk on the St. Mary’s Strip. Duran plays a style of music that resides in the nostalgic crossroads of doo-wop, country and rock ’n’ roll. Rusty Dusty and the 501’s wrap up the night.Fulfilling their lifelong dream of “being Ed and Al,” San Antonio-reared brothers Emilio IV and Diego Navaira will debut their Van Halen tribute act. Emilio will hold down the drum kit as he does in Last Bandoleros, though Diego will jump to six-string for the fireworks.Electronic music duo Hippie Sabotage had a huge YouTube hit with a remix of “Habits (Stay High).” Perhaps it was the 924 million views on that one that helped the pair earn spots at festivals from Bonnaroo to Lollapalooza to Electric Zoo. As the LA Weekly noted, Hippie Sabotage is “all about love, though not necessarily peace.”One of the most influential and best-selling albums of all time, the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, comes to life in an epic performance featuring the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio and a rock supergroup that includes Joe Reyes, Chris Maddin and the Navaira brothers. Beatles fans, it’s time to shine and sing along to classics like “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”With 12 studio albums and nearly 30 singles on the Billboard singles charts over its three decades as a band, Sevendust has left its stamp on the nu-metal world. The band, whose stock in trade is melding soulful vocal melodies with thudding riffage, is behind its 2020 release