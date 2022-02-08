Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 08, 2022 Music » Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hiss Golden Messenger, Nile, Agent Orange and more 

click to enlarge Nile shares the bill with Incantation at the Rock Box on Thursday. - COURTESY PHOTO / NILE
  • Nile shares the bill with Incantation at the Rock Box on Thursday.
San Antonio music hounds have a diverse set of show options this week.

Uplifting C&W? Check. Classic SoCal punk? Check. Egyptian-inspired death metal? Check. Quirky indie folk? Check. And if all that sounds too outside-the-box for you, there's even a cover band that promises to serve up five decades of rock hits. The choice is yours.



Wednesday, February 9

Grady Spencer and the Work
Hailing from Fort Worth’s rich music scene, Grady Spencer and the Work have established themselves as guys who strive to perform good-hearted, uplifting songs on the softer side of the country genre. Spencer himself works a day job as a superintendent for a construction company while balancing the group’s blue-collar musical endeavors. $12-$50, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Thursday, February 10

Agent Orange
California surf rockers Agent Orange are no strangers to the 210, having played here numerous times. While not as high profile as similar SoCal punk outfits Social Distortion and the Adolescents, the long-running band has a sound that could appeal to fans of both. $15, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — Enrique Bonilla

Nile, Incantation
At the dawn of metal, Karl Sanders, guitarist-leader of death metal kings Nile, decided his band would kick even more ass with the addition of thematic unity. Concept album? Tired. Concept career? Wired! To that end, Sanders has based the entirety of his band’s labyrinthine, pummeling output around Egyptian history and mythology — and the world of extreme metal is all the better for it. Don’t sleep on old-school legends Incantation, either. The band has a history with SA, having appeared at Taco Land before that venue turned into a holy Shrine of Musical Immortality.
$25-$27, 6 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/therockboxsatx. — Mike McMahan

Friday, February 11

Hiss Golden Messenger
Though based squarely in folk music, Hiss Golden Messenger pulls from across the spectrum and includes elements of blues, country, bluegrass, jazz and indie rock. Composed of songwriter MC Taylor and multi-instrumentalist Scott Hirsch, the duo formed in 2007. By 2014 they had entered a long career with legendary indie imprint Merge Records, which released the pair’s most recent LPs, O Come All Ye Faithful and Quietly Blowing It in 2021. $20-$24, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Saturday, February 12

Suede
Sorry, Anglophiles, this isn’t the ’90s alt-rock Suede from the U.K. — technically, that group is known as The London Suede stateside. Instead, this one is a cover band whose repertoire of rock hits spans five decades. Get ready to call out your faves. Free, 10 p.m., 4553 N. Loop 1604 West, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com. — EB

