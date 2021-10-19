Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 19, 2021 Music » Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Mon Laferte, The Queers, A Day to Remember and more 

Mon Laferte appears at the Aztec Theatre Saturday.
  Mon Laferte appears at the Aztec Theatre Saturday.
San Antonians with hungry ears have lots of options — and they run the gamut from Chile's top-selling musical artist to a band that embodies Texas' cosmic cowboy era. Here's a rundown of our live picks for the week.

Wednesday, Oct. 20



Joshua Alderete and the Fellowship
San Marcos jazz quartet Joshua Alderete and the Fellowship seem like the perfect ensemble to accompany a well-crafted cocktail in the Pearl’s dimly lit underground speakeasy. The group’s latest album The Standards Vol. I was released in August. $20, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Thursday, October 21

The Queers, They Live!, Pavel Demon & The Revenant
Long-running — and at times controversial — punk trio The Queers released two albums in 2021, the snotty Save The World and Reverberation, its first all-covers collection. Though the band has endured an epic number of lineup changes, its core sound remains intact. Demon, leader of SA-based opening act The Revenant summed up why the Queers remain a long-time favorite: “They continue that fun, straight-forward punk sound birthed by The Ramones.” $13-$15, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground (inside The Rock Box), 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter. — Mike McMahan

Friday, October 22

The Lost Gonzo Band
This long-running band that includes Texas country stalwarts Bob Livingston and Gary P. Nunn is the living embodiment of the ’70s Cosmic Cowboy Era that birthed greats like Jerry Jeff, Rusty Weir and Ray Wylie Hubbard. Hell, this act even served as the backup band for some of those same artists. Throw the Lost Gonzo Band into this historic dance hall and you’ve got a night full of authentic Texas country. $35, 8 p.m., 1281 Gruene Road, (830) 606-1281, GrueneHall.com. — EB

Saturday, Oct. 23

Mon Laferte
You don’t have a 20-year-career in show business without bumps along the way, and that’s a lesson Mon Laferte knows well. She adopted her stage name after a battle with thyroid cancer in 2009 — on her way to becoming a top-selling contemporary Chilean artist and earning a slot at Coachella. Her music mixes traditional Latin sounds with alternative rock and indie pop, although the fact that she also fronted the metal band Mystica Girls speaks to an even broader set of influences. Laferte is promoting her most recent LP Seis. $49.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MM

Duel, War Cloud, Rocky Mtn Roller
Austin proto-metalers Duel are putting in a Taco Town appearance after dropping their fourth riff-wrangling album, In Carne Persona, on Heavy Psych Sounds. And if the prospect of ear punishment from Duel isn’t enough to sweeten the pot (pun intended), the bill is rounded out by Austin desert metal torchbearers War Cloud and Asheville, N.C.’s Rocky Mtn Roller, another outfit with serious shake appeal. $8, 8 p.m., Hi-Tones, 621 E. Dewey Place, (210) 785-8777, instagram.com/hitones_sa. — Sanford Nowlin

Sunday, October 24

A Day to Remember, Asking Alexandria
Don’t count on A Day to Remember to be “the downfall of us all” as the band brings its pop-punk-infused metalcore sound from Florida all the way to New Braunfels. British opening band Asking Alexandria will fill out the bill with the more-rock, less-screamo sound that’s recently evolved. If you want to tease your skunk hair, slide back into those skinny jeans and scream profanities during the breakdowns, nobody will judge you. $46.50-$96.50 7 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM306, Suite 1, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — BE

