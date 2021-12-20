Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 20, 2021 Music » Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Email
Print
Share

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Nina Diaz, Toadies and more 

By
click to enlarge Nina Diaz plays 502 Bar on Thursday. - COURTESY OF NINA DIAZ
  • Courtesy of Nina Diaz
  • Nina Diaz plays 502 Bar on Thursday.
The days around Christmas aren't exactly prime time for live music, but those looking for some pre- and post-holiday rock and blues have solid options this year.

Hometown powerhouses Nina Diaz and Ruben V will take the stage Christmas week, offering an opportunity step away from the fam for a few hours. Then, the week following, a package tour featuring three '90s alt-rock mainstays will tear up the Aztec Theatre.



Read on for details, music hounds.

Thursday, December 23

Nina Diaz
Hometown hero Nina Diaz is hunkering down for the final night of her December residency at 502 Bar. Since Girl in a Coma called it quits in 2018, the singer-guitarist has focused on her solo career and will perform with a two-piece setup augmented by backing tracks she created. Diaz, who recently appeared on the acclaimed Elvis Costello tribute LP Spanish Model, will showcase material from her upcoming, second solo LP. In addition, expect this performance to feature a “holiday-inspired” setlist. Tis the season and all. Free, 9 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks #138, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com. — Mike McMahan

Sunday, December 26

Ruben V
San Antonio-based road warrior Ruben V stays busy — 120-days-on-the-road-annually busy. When the master blues guitarist is home, he writes, produces and is a family man. Sometimes, like this one, he even plays gigs. $12, 9 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Tuesday, December 28

Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat, Nashville Pussy
If your radio dial has landed on KISS-FM during the past three decades, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the Toadies’ song “Possum Kingdom.” Known for fusing grungy guitars with radio-ready hooks, these North Texans are still popping out albums similar to the ’90s releases that put them on the map. Another North Texas staple from that decade’s alternative-rock boom, the Reverend Horton Heat, will warm up the crowd with a “Psychobilly Freakout” featuring turbocharged guitar licks and pounding upright bass. $27.50-$39.50, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Live Music in San Antonio This Week »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Khruangbin's Saturday show at San Antonio's Tobin Center unlocked a spiritual journey Read More

  2. Feature-length documentary on San Antonio's infamous Butthole Surfers surpasses its fundraising goal Read More

  3. Idol Breaker: Singing San Antonio drag performer Ada Vox makes the jump to new reality series Read More

  4. Trans-Siberian Orchestra delivered holiday spectacle, shredding at Friday's San Antonio concert Read More

  5. Sammy Hagar's show at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre long on party vibes and Van Halen material Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation