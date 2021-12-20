Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Nina Diaz, Toadies and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Nina Diaz

Nina Diaz plays 502 Bar on Thursday.

The days around Christmas aren't exactly prime time for live music, but those looking for some pre- and post-holiday rock and blues have solid options this year.Hometown powerhouses Nina Diaz and Ruben V will take the stage Christmas week, offering an opportunity step away from the fam for a few hours. Then, the week following, a package tour featuring three '90s alt-rock mainstays will tear up the Aztec Theatre.Read on for details, music hounds.Hometown hero Nina Diaz is hunkering down for the final night of her December residency at 502 Bar. Since Girl in a Coma called it quits in 2018, the singer-guitarist has focused on her solo career and will perform with a two-piece setup augmented by backing tracks she created. Diaz, who recently appeared on the acclaimed Elvis Costello tribute LP, will showcase material from her upcoming, second solo LP. In addition, expect this performance to feature a “holiday-inspired” setlist. Tis the season and all.San Antonio-based road warrior Ruben V stays busy — 120-days-on-the-road-annually busy. When the master blues guitarist is home, he writes, produces and is a family man. Sometimes, like this one, he even plays gigs.If your radio dial has landed on KISS-FM during the past three decades, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the Toadies’ song “Possum Kingdom.” Known for fusing grungy guitars with radio-ready hooks, these North Texans are still popping out albums similar to the ’90s releases that put them on the map. Another North Texas staple from that decade’s alternative-rock boom, the Reverend Horton Heat, will warm up the crowd with a “Psychobilly Freakout” featuring turbocharged guitar licks and pounding upright bass.