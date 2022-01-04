Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 04, 2022 Music » Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Pink Martini, MC2 and the Soul, Worst Party Ever and more 

By
click to enlarge China Forbes will join Pink Martini (pictured) for a Jan. 11 performance at the Tobin. - COURTESY PHOTO / PINK MARTINI
  • Courtesy Photo / Pink Martini
  • China Forbes will join Pink Martini (pictured) for a Jan. 11 performance at the Tobin.
If one of your new year's resolutions is to see more live music, you're in luck, San Antonio.

This week's options are hopping as they are diverse. From a globe-spanning big band to a gritty blues-based one man band to two rather different takes on the hip-hop genre, you've got plenty of tunes to enjoy — all while proving your will power.



Thursday, January 6

Scott H. Biram
Thanks to his gritty, high-energy performances, Austin-based Biram has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in the one-man band genre. He continues to wow crowds with his punk-edged, Southern-style blues, armed only with his acoustic guitar, his harmonica and foot-powered percussion. $15-$50, 8:30 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Saturday, January 8

MC2 and the Soul
Combining hip hop and soul, this physics-monikered eight-piece will bring grooves and conscious lyrics to the “Little Carver’s Intimate Series.” The show will be set up with cabaret-style tables for four. $24, 8 p.m., Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry, (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org. — Mike McMahan

Sunday, January 9

Kottonmouth Kings
With a name that describes exactly how some folks feel after smoking a fat doobie, you can tell where this band stands on cannabis before you bother looking at a lyric sheet. These stoners meld dubstep, rock and more into their red-eye ready brand of Californian hip-hop. $30-$35, 1 p.m., Picks Bar, 4553 N. Loop 1604 West, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com. — BE

Tuesday, January 11

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
Pink Martini has made a name for itself by offering listeners a musical trip around the world. The Portland-based outfit performs an array of globe-spanning music in multiple languages. Picture a United Nations of sound. To-date the group has sold more than 3 million albums on its independent label Heinz Records. $35.50, 7:30 p.m. Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Enrique Bonilla

Worst Party Ever
Worst Party Ever delivers a solid collection of tracks on its latest album Dartland. The poppy emo rock on the record holds a great balance between melodic emotional passages and upbeat pop-punk. Show opener Hey, Ily mines similar sonic territory. $12, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — EB

