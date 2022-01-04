Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Pink Martini, MC2 and the Soul, Worst Party Ever and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Pink Martini

China Forbes will join Pink Martini (pictured) for a Jan. 11 performance at the Tobin.

If one of your new year's resolutions is to see more live music, you're in luck, San Antonio.This week's options are hopping as they are diverse. From a globe-spanning big band to a gritty blues-based one man band to two rather different takes on the hip-hop genre, you've got plenty of tunes to enjoy — all while proving your will power.Thanks to his gritty, high-energy performances, Austin-based Biram has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in the one-man band genre. He continues to wow crowds with his punk-edged, Southern-style blues, armed only with his acoustic guitar, his harmonica and foot-powered percussion.Combining hip hop and soul, this physics-monikered eight-piece will bring grooves and conscious lyrics to the “Little Carver’s Intimate Series.” The show will be set up with cabaret-style tables for four.With a name that describes exactly how some folks feel after smoking a fat doobie, you can tell where this band stands on cannabis before you bother looking at a lyric sheet. These stoners meld dubstep, rock and more into their red-eye ready brand of Californian hip-hop.Pink Martini has made a name for itself by offering listeners a musical trip around the world. The Portland-based outfit performs an array of globe-spanning music in multiple languages. Picture a United Nations of sound. To-date the group has sold more than 3 million albums on its independent label Heinz Records.Worst Party Ever delivers a solid collection of tracks on its latest album Dartland. The poppy emo rock on the record holds a great balance between melodic emotional passages and upbeat pop-punk. Show opener Hey, Ily mines similar sonic territory.