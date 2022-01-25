Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Pop Pistol, Randall King, Tropidelic and more 

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Pop Pistol donned UV reactive body paint for a November 2021 performance at Luminaria.

This week's live music choices are heavy on touring acts ranging from former Jethro Tull member Martin Barre to real-deal country singer Randall King. But don't snooze on the upcoming performance by San Antonio's Pop Pistol, who always know how to liven up a show with visual flair.Your choices await.No, it’s not an event celebrating Zecharia Sitchin’s new age classic about ancient astronauts. Instead, it’s a set from a DJ and producer using the same moniker. Mr. Planet, as the New York Times might call him, has collaborated with big names such as Skrillex and appeared at top fests, including Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival and Ultra Music Festival. Though known primarily for his work in the dubstep genre, 12th Planet also includes jungle, drum-and-bass and trap elements in his sets.Primarily known as the lead guitarist for Jethro Tull for over 40 years, Barre now tours and creates music as solo act while still paying homage to his former band’s considerable legacy. Barre’s current tour, rescheduled due to the pandemic, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Aqualung, one of Tull’s best-known albums.Zink’s sound combines elements of both outlaw country and Southern rock, making him a logical fit for The Rustic’s Americana-focused stage. The Austin-based musician has a busy 2022 with dates lined up around the state through February.As January winds down, SA’s long-running indie-etc. rock ensemble Pop Pistol will finish up a month-long residency at 502 Bar. One of the band’s strengths is its investment in the visual elements of its music. Yes, this includes album covers and websites. But, in a more off-the-beaten path move, the band unveiled its trippy Lightgeist mural as part of Luminaria last November. Expect the eye pokes to continue at 502.Las Vegas-based Otherwise are making their way to San Antonio for the first time in the band’s almost two decades of existence. Purveyors of driving, post-grunge hard rock, these guys might rank must-see status for fans of 210’s similarly scorching Nothing More.One of modern country’s finest artists is bringing his soulful, real-deal music to Floore’s. What’s notable about King’s approach is that he manages to embrace both newer and traditional Nashville sounds — think Merle Haggard with a more polished production. Former rodeo cowboy turned country singer Wynn Williams opens the show, so get there early.If the name didn’t tip you off already, Tropidelic serves up a reggae-rock fusion that occasionally incorporates rap as well — with a smile. These Ohioans’ Midwest base of operations may put them far from the Caribbean, but they clearly embrace and understand the island vibes.