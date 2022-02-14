Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 14, 2022 Music » Live Music in San Antonio This Week

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Snarky Puppy, Houndmouth, Wale and more 

By
click to enlarge Grammy-winning hip hop artist Wale will perform at the Aztec Saturday. - FACEBOOK / WALE
  • Facebook / Wale
  • Grammy-winning hip hop artist Wale will perform at the Aztec Saturday.
Whether it's the romantic vocalizations of Il Divo, the improv explorations of Snarky Puppy or the funky stimulations of rapper Wale, San Antonio's live music options abound this week.

If you need some help sorting our your best options, here you go.



Monday, February 14

Il Divo
Somewhere out there in Reader Land, someone is wondering what to get that special someone for Valentine’s Day. If that special someone’s tastes run to classical and opera-flavored pop, this show seems perfectly timed. Created by empresario and grouchy man Simon Cowell in 2003, this quartet is overtly modeled after the Three Tenors, only younger and hotter. Two decades of crossover pop later, the group remains a worldwide sensation that seems kinda tailor made for making folks swoon. The current tour honors the memory of member Carlos Marin, who died last December of COVID-19. Aside from Marin’s passing, the other three members are all original. $65-$510, 8 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Mike McMahan

Wednesday, February 16

Snarky Puppy
The word “jazz,” has, at times, been twisted to mean “relaxing music with saxophones.” Please, we’re begging you, stop. The genre emerged as the hottest cats around got together to improvise, not put people to sleep — and that’s the tradition from which Snarky Puppy pulls. Formed in Denton in 2004 by leader and multi-instrumentalist Michael League, the group has included roughly 40 different players during its two-decade run. Currently, the group tours as a 10-piece, and it won a Grammy in 2020 for its release Live at the Royal Albert Hall. $35-$50, 8 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — MM

Pacific Dub
Is it a name? Is it a description? Well, why not both? Pacific Dub, who will bring its Million Pieces Tour to Alamo Town, hail from the West Coast and are rising players in the reggae rock scene, thereby checking both boxes. Since its debut, the players have prided themselves on bringing the positive vibes and love to which the genre frequently aspires. They have appeared with Matisyahu and Dirty Heads, which gives you an idea of what they’re going for. $16-$18, 7:30 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/therockboxsatx. — MM

Friday, February 18

Allan Hendrickson
Local guitar virtuoso Allan Hendrickson will deliver a night of honky-tonk and blues in a setting tailor-made for both. Hendrickson backs up his shredding skills with a voice that resembles a younger George Strait. The 501s open the night up with classic country tributes. Free, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Enrique Bonilla

Houndmouth
This “alternative-blues band” lets its music tell every story they know, especially in the form of slow songs that evoke the spirit of an old motel out in the desert. Houndmouth’s songs remind the listener of living wild and free, almost in the same vein as Lana Del Rey — but in a more rugged way. $30, 9 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Saturday, February 19

Wale
Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Wale is touring behind his seventh studio album, Folarin II. Wale’s rap style incorporates go-go, an energetic style of funk where audience participation is a key part of the performance, which suggests a live show is the ideal setting to take in his music. $30-$80, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — EB

Sunday, February 20

Pears
Pears’ name might fool you into thinking it’s yet another indie dream pop group. When in fact, the band crushes heads and expectations with ripping punk songs. As an indication of where this outfit is coming from, it’s signed to indie label Fat Wreck Chords, operated by punk legend Fat Mike of NOFX. $15-$17, 7:30 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BE

Underoath
Once famous for being the highest-profile purveyors of Christian metalcore, Underoath has since distanced its music from religion and moved on to screaming about other stuff. After disbanding and holding a reunion all within five years’ time, the band continues delivering its nostalgic brand of metalcore led by Aaron Gillespie. $34.50, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — BE

Monday, February 21

Theory
Canadian band Theory, formerly known as Theory of a Dead Man, plays the kind of alternative rock still in rotation on KISS-FM. Whether or not that remains anybody’s jam, the band has nonetheless gone platinum multiple times. Missouri’s Shaman’s Harvest opens the show with — you guessed it — more alt-rock. $30, 7:30 p.m. Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — EB

