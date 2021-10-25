Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Beach Boys, Japanese Breakfast, Exhumed and more 

click to enlarge Facebook / Japanese Breakfast

On the heels of an LP, a video game soundtrack and a new memoir, Michele Zauner brings Japanese Breakfast to SA's Paper Tiger Monday, Nov. 1.

Whether you're in the mood to relive old times or explore new sonic territory, San Antonio's live music options are bumping this week. Rock 'n' roll nostalgia will surf into the Tobin Center, brutal death metal will shake The Rock Box to its foundations and critically lauded indie-pop will find a place in the Paper Tiger.Read on to see our picks:As the golden era of rock fades into the rearview, more and more of those bands feature a paucity of their original players. The Beach Boys are a particularly egregious example. The only remaining original member is lead singer Mike Love, and he led the band through its much-criticized performance at a Trump rally in 2020. The Boys will undoubtedly present hits like “Surfin’ Safari” and “Good Vibrations” to provide an evening of enjoyable nostalgia. But your mom was right: you can’t afford to buy everything you see in the store. Caveat emptor.Nothing’s sound is swirling, driving and dreamy all at the same time. A bit heavier than shoegaze, the band weaves in and out of a whirlwind of effect pedal-driven guitars while managing to create catchy melodies. Lo-fi pop act Frankie Rose and dream grunge band Enumclaw share the bill.The Top Dog Entertainment rapper Isaiah Rashad is returning to San Antonio in support of his latest album,. The 2021 release — his first in five years — chronicles the Chattanooga, Tennessee native’s fight with alcohol and Xanax, a battle that landed him in near poverty. But the comeback can be stronger than the setback, and Rashad’s latest is testament to that idea. This is not a show to be missed.Metalcore drenched in sweat and beer is the best way to describe Attila’s live set. A stalwart of its genre, the band is no stranger to San Antonio, having played shows here since the days of the White Rabbit. Jynx, Meridian, To Witness a Murder, and Life Eats Life open the show.Although he’s the son of San Antonio music legend Doug Sahm, Shandon Sahm hasn’t been afraid to establish his own musical identity. Dressing and dancing like a mix between Iggy Pop, Mick Jagger and Elton John, the younger Sahm clearly knows how to accessorize and move onstage. After drumming for the metal band Pariah, he went on to the same for the Meat Puppets and released solo albums of original material and covers of his father’s songs.Talk about great timing. Exhumed is stopping into town two days before Halloween with its mix of death metal and grindcore. It’s a blend likely to make you feel like you’re caught inside a gory horror movie. While the band’s name probably doesn’t mean a corpse will be dug up from its grave during the evening’s fun, well, we can’t really guarantee it.Nearly 20 years ago, Ohio’s Heartless Bastards formed around frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom, who played most of the instruments on the band’s first recording. Two decades later, the bluesy garage rockers are still going strong. As evidence, the band has been hailed by tastemakers includingand, had songs featured on TV shows Friday Night Lights and Daredevil, and it’s appeared on Austin City Limits. The group’s most recent release, A Beautiful Life, dropped last month.Memphis singer-songwriter Julien Baker specializes in emotional, stadium-worthy pop ballads, the intensity of which are heightened by her vulnerable delivery. As if that isn’t enough of an attraction, Chicago’s DEHD is bringing dreamy and classic sounds a la Cocteau Twins and Roy Orbison while UK act Katie Malco is opening the evening with her take on indie rock.Strap on your overalls, pull on your boots and head out for a hoedown. That seems like the best way to take in Reverend Payton’s Big Damn Band’s raucous and fun approach to roots music and rural blues. The Big Damn Band part of the name has more to do with the racket they make than the actual size of the ensemble, however. It’s actually a trio comprised of washboard, hollow-body guitar and drums — the latter of which includes a bucket attached to the set.Though ostensibly a band, Japanese Breakfast is a solo project in all but name, cruising under the steadfast direction of singer-guitarist Michelle Zauner. The band has been showered with critical praise — deservedly — for its third LP,, released in March. The record mixes alt- and indie-pop with shimmery psychedelia and rich textures. In a sign of her range, Zauner recently composed the Zelda-influenced soundtrack for the indie video game. As if those two 2021 releases weren’t enough, she somehow found time this year to release her best-selling memoirWhew.