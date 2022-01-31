Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Tool, Inner Wave, The Texas Gentlemen and more 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tool

Prog-metal heavyweights Tool play the AT&T Center Wednesday as part of their first tour in two years.

Prog-metal heavyweights Tool and the Decibel Magazine Tour promise plenty of ear-ringing enjoyment for San Antonio music fans this week.But don't worry, non-metalheads: lower-volume options are also available — among them, blues-rock guitar hero Gary Clark Jr., California dream-pop group Inner Wave and Grateful Dead tribute act Deadeye. Take your pick.This tour stacks heavy on top of heavy by assembling an earsplitting lineup of thrash and death metal. Obituary, Municipal Waste, Gatecreeper, Enforced and Spirit World are all set to honor the magazine’s name with a night that can only be described as a mosher’s dream come true.Get ready to be “elbow deep” in tricky time signatures and jaw-dropping visuals as one of the top acts in the prog-metal genre rolls into town on its first tour in two years. It’s a safe guess they’ll play plenty of the throbbing, innuendo-filled songs that remain mainstays on KISS-FM. Pro tip: leave the cell phone in your pocket or vocalist Maynard James Keenan might personally have you kicked out of the venue.Gary Clark Jr.’s sound melds blues and rock while touching the edges of psychedelia and soul. Early on, he drew comparisons to other guitarists mining blues-rock’s well-traveled sonic territory, but with the Grammy-winning 2020 album This Land, it’s become apparent Clark is a true master who’s capable of giving a fresh approach. He’s not the next Hendrix, nor the next Stevie Ray Vaughn. Clark is in a league all his own.Perhaps this show will answer that long-running question: can you call a band a power trio if they aren’t directly descended from the royal bloodlines of Rush or Cream? Consider the case of New Braunfels’ Cody Canada & The Departed. They make a big racket with bass, guitar and drums. So far, so good. They released an album called HippieLovePunk in 2015. We’ll allow that one too. But they have roots in red-dirt country, having formed from the dried bones of Cross Canadian Ragweed. That’s where it gets tricky. If it’s pensive songs over chops, what is the correct verbiage? Guess there’s one way to find out.This North Texas collective steps in when some of today’s top country and pop singers need a backup band. Which means they’ve played alongside an impressive mix of artists including George Strait, Ed Sheeran, Kris Kristofferson and Shawn Mendes. When not riffing alongside some of the biggest names in music, the group plays an impressive batch of originals coupling funky, progressive riffing with sweet, sassy country rock in a way that works seamlessly.Don’t jump to conclusions just because Being as an Ocean started off exploring Christianity via hardcore punk. Their name references a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, so we’re not exactly talking Joel Osteen here. The band will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Dear G-d LP with a signature mix of post-hardcore and post-rock. Adding to the intrigue, the group cites influences both obvious (Touché Amoré) and surprising (Sigur Rós).California natives Inner Wave’s approach to dream pop incorporates funky, ’70s vibes — putting them among a growing cadre of laid-back indie acts that embrace old-school vibes. It’s easy to see the appeal: the soft, grooving melodies can take listeners back to a fun, hedonistic and less-complicated time that no longer exists.Tribute bands abound these days. Even with that caveat, there are a lot of Grateful Dead tribute acts in particular. Here’s the thing: the Dead’s music is so open to interpretation that there’s a lot of room in which to work. And that’s where Austin’s Deadeye comes in. The band plays the songbook, of course. But the musicians are also doing their own thing with psychedelic flights of fancy that are the Dead’s real signature — or what the kids these days call “jams.” If you’re looking to see a bunch of dudes banging out radio classics and going through the motions dressed up as Led Zeppelin, these are not the droids you’re looking for. However, if you’re looking to enjoy a look at classic Americana through a new set of shades, this might be right up your alley.