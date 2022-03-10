Locally owned Sofia's Pizzeria expanding to two North San Antonio neighborhoods this year 

click image Instagram / satexasfoodies

Sofia’s Pizzeria is known for its New York-style brick oven pies, wings and pasta.

San Antonio's Sofia’s Pizzeria will expand into two Northside neighborhoods this year as part of its plan to grow into a three-store mini-chain.The thin-crust pizza haven shared those plans in a March 6 social media post, saying the new shops will be located at U.S. Highway 281 and Bitters Road and at the corner of Evans Road and TPC Parkway. The former of those locations housed Miss Ellie’s Pizza, which permanently closed earlier this year.The new shops will join the family-owned business' flagship 15284 Potranco Road location. That pizzeria is known for New York-style brick oven pies along with wings and pasta.The announcement anticipates an early April opening date for the 903 E. Bitters Road location and a summer kickoff for the TPC and Evans spot.