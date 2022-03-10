Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Locally owned Sofia's Pizzeria expanding to two North San Antonio neighborhoods this year 

By
click image Sofia’s Pizzeria is known for its New York-style brick oven pies, wings and pasta. - INSTAGRAM / SATEXASFOODIES
  • Instagram / satexasfoodies
  • Sofia’s Pizzeria is known for its New York-style brick oven pies, wings and pasta.
San Antonio's Sofia’s Pizzeria will expand into two Northside neighborhoods this year as part of its plan to grow into a three-store mini-chain.

The thin-crust pizza haven shared those plans in a March 6 social media post, saying the new shops will be located at U.S. Highway 281 and Bitters Road and at the corner of Evans Road and TPC Parkway. The former of those locations housed Miss Ellie’s Pizza, which permanently closed earlier this year.



The new shops will join the family-owned business' flagship 15284 Potranco Road location. That pizzeria is known for New York-style brick oven pies along with wings and pasta.

The announcement anticipates an early April opening date for the 903 E. Bitters Road location and a summer kickoff for the TPC and Evans spot.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All-you-can-eat sushi spot Sushi Haya will open near San Antonio's Hardberger Park this weekend Read More

  2. Popular Kyle barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio Read More

  3. New sticky bun shop selling sweet snacks in San Antonio's Balcones Heights neighborhood Read More

  4. Yet another Texas-based canned cocktail line, Watertight, will hit shelves this spring Read More

  5. San Antonio’s The Jerk Shack named one of Yelp’s women-owned restaurants to watch in 2022 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation