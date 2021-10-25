Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 25, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Long-running San Antonio water park Splashtown may become car dealership after zoning change 

By
click image San Antonio summer landmark Splashtown may soon be demolished to make way for a car dealership. - INSTAGRAM / SPLASHTOWNSA
  • Instagram / splashtownsa
  • San Antonio summer landmark Splashtown may soon be demolished to make way for a car dealership.
The East Side site of long-running San Antonio waterpark Splashtown soon may be home to a car dealership, TV station KSAT reports.

On Thursday, city council approved a zoning change that would allow for Cavender Auto Family to build a dealership on the waterpark property. Owner Bobby Cavender told council Splashtown's owner “has decided to retire” and sell the location.



The dealership group plans to construct a Ford dealership on the property, Cavender said.

Splashtown opened for business in 1985 and shut down following its 2021 season on September 12, according to KSAT.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas is among the top 5 states where people tweet about wanting to quit their stupid-ass jobs Read More

  2. Departure of CPS chief Paula Gold-Williams dims likelihood utility will seek a rate hike this year Read More

  3. Here’s what we know about booster shots for Moderna’s and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccines Read More

  4. Enrollment at Texas’ public universities inches ahead of community colleges for the first time since 1990s Read More

  5. San Antonio auto repair teacher snags $35,000 for John Jay High School trades program Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation