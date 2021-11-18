Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 18, 2021

Longtime San Antonio Tex-Mex eatery Tomatillos Cafe has reopened on the North Side 

Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina has officially reopened on the city's far Northside.
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina has officially reopened on the city’s far Northside.
Tomatillos Cafe y Cantina has completed its relocation from San Antonio's Broadway corridor to the far North Side, MySA reports.

The longtime Tex-Mex staple occupied a rented space on Broadway north of downtown for nearly 25 years before making the move. It reopened Tuesday at 1827 N. Loop 1604 East, Suite 103, and is now serving.



Tomatillos announced the closure in late September, but didn't state a reason at the time. MySA now reports that its lease at the original location was up.

The new restaurant is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

