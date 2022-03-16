Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 16, 2022

Look for a shootout as the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans try to extend their seasons 

click to enlarge The Spurs face the Pelicans on Friday at the AT&T Center. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • The Spurs face the Pelicans on Friday at the AT&T Center.

Prior to the All-Star break, New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter and president of the National Basketball Players Association CJ McCollum praised the Spurs' Dejounte Murray, complimenting the point guard's increased efficiency, much improved jump shot and "great tenacity at the defensive end."

McCollum scorched the Spurs for a game high 36 points in a losing effort last month in Louisiana, where he was nearly matched by Murray with 31.


The Pelicans land in San Antonio seeking their first win against the Spurs this season. The team's campaign is defined by the absence of Zion Williamson and recent acquisition of McCollum, whose veteran presence has provided needed stability.

Next up for the Spurs is the last extended road trip on the schedule, which includes stops in San Francisco, Portland and a rematch with the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Expect a pair of shootouts between Murray and McCollum as both the Spurs and Pelicans look to extend their seasons.

$20-$2,149, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.

