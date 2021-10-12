Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 12, 2021

Luminaria reveals lineup of featured artists for November 13 Contemporary Arts Festival 

By
click to enlarge The Breathe Collective (from left: Julysa Sosa, Anthony Francis, Audrya Flores, Ceiba Ili and Suzy González) are among this year's featured artists. - CHRISTIAN MÖLLER, COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Christian Möller, Courtesy of Luminaria
  • The Breathe Collective (from left: Julysa Sosa, Anthony Francis, Audrya Flores, Ceiba Ili and Suzy González) are among this year's featured artists.
The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival has thrown back the curtain on this year's featured artists.

Luminaria's 2021 roster is comprised of more than 45 Texas artists and groups, representing more than 150 individual creators. The free, nighttime festival will be held downtown on Saturday, November 13 and spread across Hemisfair, the Henry B. González Convention Center and the River Walk.



This year's featured artists represent a variety of disciplines, including fine artists Kaldric Dow and Symone Martinez; theater artists DeAnna Brown and Marisela Barrera; filmmakers Guillermina Zabala and Ryan Takaba; multimedia artists Breathe Collective and Yuliya Lanina; and poet Eddie Vega.

A variety of installations by artists including dadalab, Justin Parr and Adam Smolensky, Gabi Magaly and Of the Serpent will also be featured at the event. A tribute to the late Chicano artist Adán Hernandez will be featured in the festival's art gallery.

Live music and performances by Los Texmaniacs featuring Flaco Jimenez, Alyson Alonzo, Pop Pistol, Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio, Heartless the Monster and others will round out the evening.

"Luminaria is the brilliance of possibilities! It is an inclusive festival celebrating our roots, which captures a spiritual energy from our indigenous ancestors," San Antonio native and actor Jesse Borrego, who serves as Luminaria's 2021 Honorary Curatorial Committee Chair, said in a statement.

Free, 6 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, November 13, luminariasa.org.

