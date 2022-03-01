Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 01, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Mail-in ballots down by 40% in first election since Texas passed its restrictive new voting law 

By
click to enlarge Under Texas' Republican-authored voting legislation, people who apply to vote by mail can have their applications rejected if they incorrectly remember which kind of ID number the state already has on file for them. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Under Texas' Republican-authored voting legislation, people who apply to vote by mail can have their applications rejected if they incorrectly remember which kind of ID number the state already has on file for them.
Texans' use of mail-in ballots during early voting has plunged in the wake of Texas' restrictive new voting law and months of unfounded claims from GOP politicians that voting by mail can't be trusted, the Express-News reports.

At the close of early voting for Tuesday's primary, Texas' 15 most-populous counties processed some 77,000 mail-in ballots, representing 0.7% of their registered voters, according to the daily's analysis. Those same counties tallied 126,000 mail-in ballots in early voting ahead of the 2018 midterms, accounting for 1.3% of voters.



The Express-News explained that it only ran the numbers for the state's most-populous counties because the Texas Secretary of State didn't provide statewide early voting totals for the 2018 contest.

Experts quoted by the paper attributed the drop in mail-in ballots to Texas' sweeping rewrite of its voting laws, Republican-backed Senate Bill 1, which added more ID requirements to vote by mail or even apply to do so. The state has offered no education campaign to make voters aware of the new ID rules.

Since SB 1's passage, elections administrators across the state have been forced to reject thousands of ballots and applications because voters supplied either their drivers license or social security number when the Secretary of State's office had the other ID number on file for them. Others forgot to add their ID information altogether.

Charlie Bonner, communications director for San Antonio-based voter mobilization group MOVE Texas, said elections administrators, lawyers and advocates warned lawmakers in testimony that the bill would suppress voters' access to mail-in voting.

"What we're seeing now is heartbreaking but not at all surprising," Bonner said. "This is what [Republican lawmakers] were after."

MOVE Texas recommends that voters requesting and using mail-in ballots in future elections write both their drivers license and social security numbers on the ballot to ensure that at least one matches what the state already has on file.

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature passed SB 1 last year over the objections of Democratic lawmakers, who fled the session in bid to thwart its progress. Seizing on former President Donald Trump's repeatedly debunked claims of widespread voter fraud, Texas Republicans defended the measure, saying it was needed to protect "election integrity."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville Read More

  2. CityScrapes: San Antonio's Grand Hyatt deal is rushing forward while far too many questions remain Read More

  3. San Antonio cop fired for racist, sexist tirade at funeral home director gets job back in arbitration Read More

  4. In empty gesture, Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas businesses to pull Russian vodka from shelves Read More

  5. Gas in San Antonio up 6%, could hit $4 a gallon as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation