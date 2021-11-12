Man in mask altercation with Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he wants to press charges 

A man involved in an airport scuffle with Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West wants to press charges, alleging West "violently" tore off the mask he was wearing, the Dallas Morning News reports.
This morning at the airport a man starts yelling at me and tells me to put my mask on and calls me an idiot. I walked over to him and asked if he called me an idiot, he continued to yell at me. I pulled down his mask and said see, nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/8TrbQufECL— Allen West (@AllenWest) November 3, 2021
If Stern presses charges, it would likely only result in a Class C Misdemeanor charge against West, meaning a fine rather than time in the clink, according to the Morning News.It's also unclear whether such a charge would have any significant impact on the campaign. West trails Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by double digits in recent polls. Too boot, controversy has dogged the former Florida congressman his entire political career, so hey, what's one more? As former head of the Texas GOP, West faced allegations of instigating fights with fellow party members and that he gave the group a new slogan that was a QAnon dog whistle. West retired as a U.S. Army officer amid accusations of using harsh interrogation tactics and ultimately paid a fine over those charges. Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
