Man in mask altercation with Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he wants to press charges 

Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Controversy has dogged former Texas GOP chairman Allen West his entire political career.

A man involved in an airport scuffle with Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West wants to press charges, alleging West "violently" tore off the mask he was wearing, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence Eric Stern told the paper that a detective at DFW International Airport informed him the case had been presented to the Grapevine Municipal Court.

The confrontation happened earlier this month after Stern called out West for not wearing a mask in the airport, a violation of current federal law, according to thereport. Tea Partier West has made COVID-19 denial a key part of his political brand, even as he was recently hospitalized by the virus After a heated exchange of words with Stern, West got physical, according to the police report cited by the

“Mr. Stern stated Mr. West then hit Mr. Stern on the right side of the face as he grabbed the mask off Mr. Stern’s face,” according to the report cited by the paper. “Mr. Stern stated he shoved Mr. West back to get him away ...”

This morning at the airport a man starts yelling at me and tells me to put my mask on and calls me an idiot. I walked over to him and asked if he called me an idiot, he continued to yell at me. I pulled down his mask and said see, nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/8TrbQufECL — Allen West (@AllenWest) November 3, 2021

West gave his side of the story in a Nov. 3 tweet, maintaining that he only "pulled down [Stern's] mask and said, 'See, nothing happened.'"

If Stern presses charges, it would likely only result in a Class C Misdemeanor charge against West, meaning a fine rather than time in the clink, according to the Morning News.