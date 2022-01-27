Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 27, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle Mexicans nationals into San Antonio in a flag-draped coffin 

By
click to enlarge Border Patrol agents noticed Zachary Taylor Blood's story about transporting a dead "Navy guy" didn't add up, according to Justice Department officials. - U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • Border Patrol agents noticed Zachary Taylor Blood's story about transporting a dead "Navy guy" didn't add up, according to Justice Department officials.
A Galveston man who tried to sneak two Mexican nationals across the border in a flag-draped coffin headed for San Antonio has pleaded guilty to one count of human smuggling, Justice Department officials said.

When pulled over, Zachary Taylor Blood, 33, told Border Patrol agents near the South Texas town of Encino that a coffin in his van held the remains of a "dead guy, Navy guy," according to details from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas. Agents noticed the coffin was in lousy condition and the American flag was "taped to the top with packing tape."

While smuggling cases aren't a rarity in South Texas, the lawyer representing Blood, Simon Purnell, told the New York Times this was the first time he's heard of smuggling via coffin.

Blood's sentencing is scheduled for May in Corpus Christi. He faces a $250,000 fine and up to 5 years in federal prison.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City of San Antonio to give away more than 2,000 fruit and nut trees at events scheduled through March Read More

  2. Here’s how Texans can get free at-home COVID-19 tests and N95 masks from the federal government Read More

  3. Bad Takes: COVID-19 disinformation spreader Joe Rogan is a perfect fit for Texas. Sadly. Read More

  4. Assclown Alert: Counting the campaign money with U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas Read More

  5. San Antonio named one of the best places for millennials to buy a home Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation